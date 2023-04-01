Putting the Trump Indictment Into Perspective

On the one hand, indicting Donald Trump for paying hush money to Stormy Daniels seems like small change. On the other hand, I sure do enjoy when bad things happen to Donald Trump. On yet another hand, however, it bothered me that this indictment seemed like a real stretch, which lends credence to the claims by MAGA folks that it’s politically-motivated. However much I despise Trump, I don’t want to encourage an abuse of prosecutorial power.

Then I came across a random tweet from a total stranger that managed to put it all in perspective:

The weirdest part about Trump being indicted for fraud, is that he was once President. Tgage @tgagemurphy — 4:40 PM · Mar 31, 2023

Once you see it, it seems so obvious.

If Trump had wiped out early in the Republican primary, the story here would be about a rich New York real estate developer and New Jersey casino owner who got indicted for some shady business dealings. As a news story, that’s about as dog-bites-man as it gets. The subsequent legal wrangling might get good coverage by the New York media, but most Americans wouldn’t even know it was going on. Maybe some late-night comedians that tape in New York would do three or four jokes on it.

Without the shine of the Presidency, Trump would be just a shady real estate developer/casino owner who’s been getting away with doing shady shit his entire life because he’s rich, politically connected, and surrounded by sacrificial lackeys. That he finally got hit with criminal charges would surprise no one. The most outrageous thing about his indictment is that it hadn’t happened earlier.

