Stonehenge: A Modest Proposal

As you may know, a couple of idiotic climate change activists just defaced part of the Stonehenge monument in England with some kind of orange colored substance. This has led to a number of calls for vengeful punishment. I think the performative outrage from the right is especially deranged:

The reaction from archeologists and monument lovers has been less extreme, but still filled with smug declarations of how terrible it is to deface a revered national monument.

My unpopular take: Demolish Stonehenge.

I’m sorry, but Stonehenge has been around for 5000 years and has been abandoned and crumbling to ruin for the last 3000 years or so, long enough for the entire Roman empire to rise and fall. What I’m saying is, Stonehenge has been through a lot. The damage done by these “Just Stop Oil” clowns is probably not even the 100th worst thing to ever happen to it.

Admittedly, my attitude may be warped because I live in the United States, where if some strip mall has a vacant storefront for more than six months, busybodies from the local planning commission start setting up a TIF district so they can eminent domain the whole damned mall and replace it with two casual dining restaurants and a Target.

Speaking of shopping malls, I wonder if right now there isn’t some abandoned small-town shopping mall sitting empty because no one cares enough to tear it down, and in 5000 years all of its contents and fixtures will be carted off by scavengers, and all of the organic material will have rotted away, leaving only a pile of crumbled bricks and half of the metal superstructure from the food-court atrium, and people will be saying “We don’t know what it was for, but it’s really old, so we must preserve it as part of our heritage.”

I’ll bet that for most of the last 2500 years the locals living around Stonehenge thought it was an eyesore and would have gotten rid of it if the stones weren’t so damned heavy. And it’s not like anyone was worried about keeping the area pristine, what with service roads and the A303 running right past it. There’s even a walkway of some kind cutting across the outer ditch.

I’m just saying, given that no one has maintained it since Christ was born and assclowns are using it to stage protests, maybe it’s time to admit it’s an ancient pile of debris and haul it away. Maybe put in a Wetherspooons and Five Guys with parking.

Thank you for reading. If you didn’t like my suggestion for Stonehenge, you’ll really hate what I want to do with Qin Shi Huang’s mausoleum and the Parthenon…

