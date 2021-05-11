A Libertarian Responds to Policy Proposals

Hi, My name is Mark and I’m a libertarian. I’ve been seeing a lot of policy ideas coming from politicians lately, and I thought it might be an interesting exercise to give my libertarian-inspired analysis of a few of them.
President Joseph Biden
The American Jobs Plan is going to create millions of good-paying jobs — jobs Americans can raise a family on — as my dad would then say, “with a little breathing room.”— address to a Joint Session of Congress, April 28, 2021
Hey Joe, You know who doesn’t have “a little breathing room”? People in jail for victimless consensual crimes like illegal drugs or sex work. While you worry about that other stuff, your government is still locking people in cages for these bullshit crimes or funding State governments that lock people in cages for these bullshit crimes. You’ve had plenty of time to put an end to it without spending a dime, yet your government is still immiserating hundreds of thousands of people for no goddamned reason. Fuck you. Burn in hell.
Vice President Kamala Harris
Hey Kamala, You know what else can have a lifelong impact? Being in jail for victimless consensual crimes like illegal drugs or sex work. While you worry about that other stuff, your government is still locking people in cages for these bullshit crimes or funding State governments that lock people in cages for these bullshit crimes. You’ve had plenty of time to put an end to it without spending a dime, yet your government is still immiserating hundreds of thousands of people for no goddamned reason. Fuck you. Burn in hell.
Senator Mitch McConnell
Hey Mitch, You know who isn’t well-positioned for the future? People in jail for victimless consensual crimes like illegal drugs or sex work. While you worry about that other stuff, your government is still locking people in cages for these bullshit crimes or funding State governments that lock people in cages for these bullshit crimes. You’ve had plenty of time to put an end to it without spending a dime, yet your government is still immiserating hundreds of thousands of people for no goddamned reason. Fuck you. Burn in hell.
Senator Elizabeth Warren
Hey Elizabeth, You know what else makes it hard for people to work? Being in jail for victimless consensual crimes like illegal drugs or sex work. While you worry about that other stuff, your government is still locking people in cages for these bullshit crimes or funding State governments that lock people in cages for these bullshit crimes. You’ve had plenty of time to put an end to it without spending a dime, yet your government is still immiserating hundreds of thousands of people for no goddamned reason. Fuck you. Burn in hell.
Senator Ted Cruz
Hey Ted, You know what else is profoundly dangerous? Being in jail for victimless consensual crimes like illegal drugs or sex work. While you worry about that other stuff, your government is still locking people in cages for these bullshit crimes or funding State governments that lock people in cages for these bullshit crimes. You’ve had plenty of time to put an end to it without spending a dime, yet your government is still immiserating hundreds of thousands of people for no goddamned reason. Fuck you. Burn in hell.
Donald Trump
So now even our Kentucky Derby winner, Medina Spirit, is a junky. This is emblematic of what is happening to our Country. The whole world is laughing at us as we go to hell on our Borders, our fake Presidential Election, and everywhere else!— blog post, May 9, 2021
Hey Donald, you know where we’ve really gone to hell? Throwing people in jail for victimless consensual crimes like illegal drugs or sex work. While you worry about that other stuff, your government is still locking people in cages for these bullshit crimes or funding State governments that lock people in cages for these bullshit crimes. You had plenty of time to put an end to it without spending a dime, yet your government is still immiserating hundreds of thousands of people for no goddamned reason. Fuck you. Burn in hell.
Bernie Sanders
Speaking of the needs of the working class, you know what they don’t need? Being in jail for victimless consensual crimes like illegal drugs or sex work. While you worry about that other stuff, your government is still locking people in cages for these bullshit crimes or funding State governments that lock people in cages for these bullshit crimes. You’ve had plenty of time to put an end to it without spending a dime, yet your government is still immiserating hundreds of thousands of people for no goddamned reason. Fuck you. Burn in hell.
Yeah, I’m really getting back to my libertarian roots with this post.
Leave a Reply