A Libertarian Responds to Policy Proposals

Hi, My name is Mark and I’m a libertarian. I’ve been seeing a lot of policy ideas coming from politicians lately, and I thought it might be an interesting exercise to give my libertarian-inspired analysis of a few of them.

President Joseph Biden

The American Jobs Plan is going to create millions of good-paying jobs — jobs Americans can raise a family on — as my dad would then say, “with a little breathing room.” — address to a Joint Session of Congress, April 28, 2021

Hey Joe, You know who doesn’t have “a little breathing room”? People in jail for victimless consensual crimes like illegal drugs or sex work. While you worry about that other stuff, your government is still locking people in cages for these bullshit crimes or funding State governments that lock people in cages for these bullshit crimes. You’ve had plenty of time to put an end to it without spending a dime, yet your government is still immiserating hundreds of thousands of people for no goddamned reason. Fuck you. Burn in hell.

Vice President Kamala Harris

My first-grade teacher, Mrs. Wilson, encouraged me when I was her student and years later cheered me on when I graduated from law school. This year and every year, we celebrate America's teachers, who make a lifelong impact on America's students. #NationalTeacherAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/RH8jEvMdM9 — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 4, 2021

Hey Kamala, You know what else can have a lifelong impact? Being in jail for victimless consensual crimes like illegal drugs or sex work. While you worry about that other stuff, your government is still locking people in cages for these bullshit crimes or funding State governments that lock people in cages for these bullshit crimes. You’ve had plenty of time to put an end to it without spending a dime, yet your government is still immiserating hundreds of thousands of people for no goddamned reason. Fuck you. Burn in hell.

Senator Mitch McConnell

.@RepAndyBarr and I introduced bipartisan legislation after last year’s @KentuckyDerby to preserve our Commonwealth's signature racing industry.



Now, Thoroughbred racing is well-positioned for the future. https://t.co/62WHO9DymH — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) May 1, 2021

Hey Mitch, You know who isn’t well-positioned for the future? People in jail for victimless consensual crimes like illegal drugs or sex work. While you worry about that other stuff, your government is still locking people in cages for these bullshit crimes or funding State governments that lock people in cages for these bullshit crimes. You’ve had plenty of time to put an end to it without spending a dime, yet your government is still immiserating hundreds of thousands of people for no goddamned reason. Fuck you. Burn in hell.

Senator Elizabeth Warren

If we want parents to be able to work—and if we don’t want women to get disproportionately pushed out of the workforce—it is time to invest in child care the same way we invest in roads and bridges. It’s all basic infrastructure. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 3, 2021

Hey Elizabeth, You know what else makes it hard for people to work? Being in jail for victimless consensual crimes like illegal drugs or sex work. While you worry about that other stuff, your government is still locking people in cages for these bullshit crimes or funding State governments that lock people in cages for these bullshit crimes. You’ve had plenty of time to put an end to it without spending a dime, yet your government is still immiserating hundreds of thousands of people for no goddamned reason. Fuck you. Burn in hell.

Senator Ted Cruz

The woke tyranny from the radical Left is profoundly dangerous. pic.twitter.com/Gn66iyqqBo — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) April 30, 2021

Hey Ted, You know what else is profoundly dangerous? Being in jail for victimless consensual crimes like illegal drugs or sex work. While you worry about that other stuff, your government is still locking people in cages for these bullshit crimes or funding State governments that lock people in cages for these bullshit crimes. You’ve had plenty of time to put an end to it without spending a dime, yet your government is still immiserating hundreds of thousands of people for no goddamned reason. Fuck you. Burn in hell.

Donald Trump

So now even our Kentucky Derby winner, Medina Spirit, is a junky. This is emblematic of what is happening to our Country. The whole world is laughing at us as we go to hell on our Borders, our fake Presidential Election, and everywhere else! — blog post, May 9, 2021

Hey Donald, you know where we’ve really gone to hell? Throwing people in jail for victimless consensual crimes like illegal drugs or sex work. While you worry about that other stuff, your government is still locking people in cages for these bullshit crimes or funding State governments that lock people in cages for these bullshit crimes. You had plenty of time to put an end to it without spending a dime, yet your government is still immiserating hundreds of thousands of people for no goddamned reason. Fuck you. Burn in hell.

Bernie Sanders

You know what? At a time of massive income and wealth inequality, maybe, just maybe, government should represent the needs of a struggling working class and middle class. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 3, 2021

Speaking of the needs of the working class, you know what they don’t need? Being in jail for victimless consensual crimes like illegal drugs or sex work. While you worry about that other stuff, your government is still locking people in cages for these bullshit crimes or funding State governments that lock people in cages for these bullshit crimes. You’ve had plenty of time to put an end to it without spending a dime, yet your government is still immiserating hundreds of thousands of people for no goddamned reason. Fuck you. Burn in hell.

Yeah, I’m really getting back to my libertarian roots with this post.

