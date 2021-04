Today is Immunity Day.

It’s been 14 days since my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. As a general rule, that’s long enough for my body to have had its full immune response. Based on vaccine trial data, I should now be about 95% protected from Covid. And even if I do catch it, the symptoms are unlikely to be very serious. My immune system is now prepared for the fight.

You hear that Covid?

If ever we meet, you’re not gonna kill me. I’m gonna kill you.

