Fucking Sprint!!!

I’ve fucking had it up to my fucking ears with those fucking fuckers at Sprint! Fuckers through and through! Fucker-coated fuckers with fucker centers! Fuck! I fucking hate those fuckers!

Ahem…Sorry about that. There’s something about cellular rate plans that just pushes me over the edge…

I’m about 15 months into my 2-year contract with Sprint when my wife’s phone starts to crap out. Sprint will get me a free phone if I sign up for a new 2-year contract. If I don’t sign up, a new phone will cost my about $150. Or, I can quit Sprint and switch to a 1-year contract at Verizon and also get a new phone. Then Sprint will charge me $150 for a new phone. Either way I have to pay $150 dollars to get my wife a new phone without renewing with Sprint, but the second way gets me out of the contract 9 months sooner.

So, done. Got the bill today. $150 as expected. But, oops, I forgot something. My phone and my parents’ phone are still on the plan, but now that my wife is off it, I don’t need 1400 minutes per month anymore. I’ll lower it to just the 500 minute plan.

So I call Sprint, and the nice person on the phone tells me that he’ll be happy to provide “excellent customer service” (so they say) by doing that, but I’ll have to restart the 2-year plan again. I tell him thank you and hang up. For some reason, I had been under the impression that I could change the number of minutes. Apparently, not only do they charge you for taking a phone out of the plan, but they want to exact a penalty for lowering your plan to compensate for the person no longer in the plan.

I do the math: Finishing out the current plan will cost $40/month more than switching to a new plan. Over 9 months that’s $360. Leaving Sprint right now will only cost $300 in cancellation charges. Looks like Sprint is going to pay me $60 to drop them.

Well, no. I’m going to have to pay Sprint $450 to get out of this stupid, stupid plan. I’ve just figured out a way to avoid paying them $510.

Fuckers.

