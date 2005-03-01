Fucking Sprint!!!

I’ve fucking had it up to my fucking ears with those fucking fuckers at Sprint! Fuckers through and through! Fucker-coated fuckers with fucker centers! Fuck! I fucking hate those fuckers!
Ahem…Sorry about that. There’s something about cellular rate plans that just pushes me over the edge…
I’m about 15 months into my 2-year contract with Sprint when my wife’s phone starts to crap out. Sprint will get me a free phone if I sign up for a new 2-year contract. If I don’t sign up, a new phone will cost my about $150. Or, I can quit Sprint and switch to a 1-year contract at Verizon and also get a new phone. Then Sprint will charge me $150 for a new phone. Either way I have to pay $150 dollars to get my wife a new phone without renewing with Sprint, but the second way gets me out of the contract 9 months sooner.
So, done. Got the bill today. $150 as expected. But, oops, I forgot something. My phone and my parents’ phone are still on the plan, but now that my wife is off it, I don’t need 1400 minutes per month anymore. I’ll lower it to just the 500 minute plan.
So I call Sprint, and the nice person on the phone tells me that he’ll be happy to provide “excellent customer service” (so they say) by doing that, but I’ll have to restart the 2-year plan again. I tell him thank you and hang up. For some reason, I had been under the impression that I could change the number of minutes. Apparently, not only do they charge you for taking a phone out of the plan, but they want to exact a penalty for lowering your plan to compensate for the person no longer in the plan.
I do the math: Finishing out the current plan will cost $40/month more than switching to a new plan. Over 9 months that’s $360. Leaving Sprint right now will only cost $300 in cancellation charges. Looks like Sprint is going to pay me $60 to drop them.
Well, no. I’m going to have to pay Sprint $450 to get out of this stupid, stupid plan. I’ve just figured out a way to avoid paying them $510.
Fuckers.
Fuckin’ Sprint really sucks. They screwed up my billing 6 months ago and now want me to re-up another contract before they can fix the goddamn thing. I knew they never gave a damn about customers. When I first signed on to the “Fair and Flexible” bullshit I told ’em this has to be better because you guys have been so UNFAIR and so UNFLEXIBLE for so long. Little did I know Fair and Flexible only means they charge more EVERY month rather than hitting you so hard on the months you go over.
Fuckers is right!
I agree sprint and f****** suck my balls. They are charging me $100.00 a month for a service that they can t Even provide for me. In nh. L if I want out of the contract I have to get back to phone that I paid for and there gonna keep all the money that I paid them for a service that they have not provided.
Same basically! They also were supposed to charge me less than $80 a month for 3 gbs and these assholes only gave me 2 and are charging F***ING $106 A MONTH. Then I’m on the switch to a new phone thing in Nh too and they charge an extra $20 dollars EVERY MONTH if I upgrade my phone! *rage*
Heh. So far every single comment on an old post has been from a spambot. Nevertheless, I keep checking just in case a real person posts. You have vindicated my efforts.
You know, I have two college degrees in computer science, and I’m generally pretty good at math and problem solving, but trying to compare mobile phone rate plans makes my head hurt.
Hope that made you feel better. Mine sure did.
I hate Sprint!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! They have 5 year olds running the company. Even though I pay my bill in full on time everytime, they still feel the need to cancell my phone. FUCKERS! I like what the first guy said.. That says it all!!!! They are fuckers!!!!!!! I fucking HATE SPRINT!!!!!!!!!!! FUCKERS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I hate those fuckers at spirnt. They are lying conniving theives that double the bills and lie to your face. I had a work discount of 20% I got a 2 year contract and I said to the guy 5 times, you’ve put that discount in right. He said yes, i get my bill, not onoly is there no discount they’ve fucked all the rates up and doubled the cost of what it should be.
Then… I’ve been with sprint for three weeks, my phone just dies, I didn’t drop it, bang it, get it wet or anything, I just have this blue screen.
I’m going into their shop on Wednesday, they’d better have some damn good fucking answers.
You guys just saved my life! I am so pissed off and needed venting bad. I was about to jump from my building out of pure frustration. It all started this afternoon trying to figure out why sprint, aka FUCKERS, sent my account to a damn collection agency when my compulsive wife paid the fucking bill 10 days prior to the due date every month!!!! I cancelled home service with them and that must have pissed them off. I spent 2 hours on the phone today spoke to several nice people from India, sometimes more than one person at a time I kid you not!!! Long story short I am to call back Monday :) What a way to spend one’s weekend. The BBB don’t even phase this giant asshole called sprint, they have no concept what customer service is nor do they know the defintion of business ethics. I hope they go fucking bankrupt, I will laugh my ass off. Remember what goes around comes around, no matter how big you are.
Sprint has caused me to DESPISE cell phones.
My son, and daughter, worked for Radio Shack. They sold plans from Sprint, Verizon, Cingular, and a couple of others.
They both said, without a doubt, that people complained more about getting bent over from Sprint than from any other company.
They also HATED the fact that customers would come in, foaming at the mouth, angry at them, when they have nothing to do with customer service. They just sell the phones and plans. To really be treated like fecal matter you must travel to a “Sprint Store”, where a pimply college student will try to jack you around and make you feel like dragging him over the counter and …(Saw comes to mind). Also, i have taken to asking immediately for a manager who SPEAKS ENGLISH. I spend an average of 30 minutes per month on the phone with them, because they have 1. ruined my credit 2. accused me of not paying a bill i already paid 3. turned off my phone when the bill was paid early 4. charged me for bogus crap i did not purchase etc.
I’ve heard it all with them. I make it my personal mission to take them down, by telling everyone who asks me who i use, how HORRIBLE Sprint has treated me and my family. (wow so much anger!). I can’t WAIT until my contract is up. I feel like i signed in blood!
I’m HATE Sprint, Tryed to pay my bill via the web and via *3 and have been unable to from day one. I call 611 and try to find out way, they have no idea why and what they are doing. Then when they start looking into it they hangup on u. I guess they dont want there money..
You all hit the nail right on the head…SPRINT SUCKSSSSSS!!!!!!
Oh my God I am so tired of the ridiculous bills. I have asked them repeatedly to remove the PCS vision off of my phone and 6 months later, I find out it’s still on there. Then a guy at customer service changes my plan on me a few weeks ago (I told him not to) to a plan that costs more with less minutes….wtf….I think they purposely confuse the hell out of us all.
I’ll have to try to get it fixed or pay out the wazoo to get both phones turned off but I am not quite ready to mess with customer service yet. I’m just way too pissed. I always end up having to lock myself in the bathroom away from the noise and plug one ear to be able to *sort of* hear them and *sort of comprehend* wtf they’re trying to say. I can never understand them.
I agree with the first guy. FUCKKERSSS!!!!!
*Runs through the house screaming*
I FUCKING HATE SPRINT!!!!!!!!!! Why is that they cut off my phone for no fucking reason!!!! I call and chew on their ass for about an hour for them to realize that I do not owe them the money they cut me off for!!! Who is running their company!! Someone please enlighten me!!!!!!! It is Easter morning and I was about to get depressed cause no one had called me then I try to call my family only to find my phone cut off!!! What kind of a joke business are they running!! Does anyone know how to talk to someone with their company that actually knows what the hell is going on?????
Sprint together with Nextel – teaming up to screw you out of even more money!!!!!!
This is so pathetic! I am a very happy person but now I have had to join a support group to deal with my anger issues with this company!
Premium Text Messages – Get this. I was charged $9.95 twice by a third party vendor for Ring ToXX on my bill. After dealing with 3 different support calls this what they have to say. First Sprint provides you number to 3rd party vendors. They can send you text messages. If you are not aware that you should send them a message back indicating “Stop”, or scroll down to find the “Cancel”, they can bill you since you did not reply. This billing can be setup for a monthly charge and will come on your Sprint bill. Sprint of course assumes no responsibility for giving your number out, or not sending you information on dealing with this shit? Of course they don’t want to refund you money either. Even though it comes in as a RingXXone charge, it is in fact a spam/pop charge through premium text message service.
I HATE SPRINT, I pay my bill every month and the last 2 bills were paid by pressing *3 the nice voice gives you the amount you owe and I paid it. Yesterday I get a bill for 2 months and I call them, I tell them I have records that show I have paid every month, they tell me I don’t understand the billing process. I was so mad and confused after I got off the phone. They have convenced me that if I don’t pay it they will turn off my phone and it will go aganist my credit. You would think that they could look at your payment history and see you pay your bill.All they seem to know how to do ,is double talk and confuse the hell out of you.
I HATE SPRINT, SO STUPID…ARGHHH
i HAD A SANYO 7400 WITH INSURANCE FOR A YEAR. MY FRIEND BROKE MY PHONE SO I DECIDED TO GET A NEW ONE. I CALLED CUST SERVICE FOR A NEW PHONE BUT THEY COULDNT GIVE ME THE 7400 BUT THE CAN GIVE ME AN “UPGRADED ONE”, THE 7500–IT SUCKS I BASICALLY DOWNGRADED BY A WHOLE LOT. AND WHEN I ASKED FOR INSTRUCTIONS TO ACTIVATE IT THE GAVE THE WRONG INST. THEN THEY COULDNT TRANSFER MY PHONE BOOK TO THE 7500, THE SCREEN IS SMALLER, THE SOUND SUCKS, ABD THE STUPID INTERNET DIDNT WORK AT FIRST BUT WHEN IT FINALLY DID AFTER ARGUING W/ TECHNICAL SUPPORT IT RUNS SLOWER THAN DIAL UP. SO BASICALLY WHAT IM TRYING TO SAY IS DONT BUY SPRINT, GET VERIZON!!!
OH AND ONE MORE THING THEY ALWAYS DROP YOUR CALLS!
Hehehe, well, at least im not the only one having trouble with them. Sorry to say i have been with them from around 1996 with a IBM 25% discount, BTW that discount ONLY counts towards monthly recurring charges, not ANYTHING else. In the first 8 years or so, i had great luck with them. I had learned the systems they use more than most of the poeple that work there and could usualy manage ANYTHINg i wanted to have happen. In the last 2 years tho, I have had more trouble than i care to even talk about. I did however find a little way out of a contract. I went to a PCS store about 4 weeks ago with trouble with a phone (After a 2 weeks ordeal of getting the previous phone replaced) because the new phone was doing the same thing. I had my bill in had also with me $55.00 Administrative fee for the “cpurtisy” of them swapping out my phone for me. Well, as im sure you could imagine, the dipshit that wanted to help me could do nothing, so he got the manager, after a good loooooong talk with him where i was not giving in, he decided to end the conversation with “If your not going to take my offer then you just screwed, theres nothing im willing to do for you”
Then there was the light at the end of the tunnel!!! come to find out that the $150.00 early termintaion fee can be negated if the store is afraid of you coming back in. All i had to do was violently assult the store manager, and by god, i get a call asking me to no longer be a sprint customer as the where having a restraining order and Criminal tresspass order placed against me. Hell if i new i could make myself feel that much better and get out of those damn contracts that easily, i woulda done that long ago :)
BTW, sprint is seeking prosecution on the Assult Class A, but, the judge was a prior Sprint customer and happens to live 3 houses away from me… HEHEHE!! thank god!
Instantly, I regretted switching to Sprint. My friend had it and she suggested I switch. The greasy salesman at the store told me I was signing a one year contract. I told him it said 2 year and he said he scratched that out and entered it as one year in the system. Of course, after I signed up and started receiving my bills, I realized he lied. It was a 2 year contract. When I call, the rep made fun of me for believing him. He said “Well, always believe what you sign. Sorry, can’t help you. You can cancel and pay the fee.” He was a real jerk. Anyway, I stuck with it because I don’t have an extra $150-$200 lying around. I knew my contract was ending soon because I remembered getting the phone around my friend’s birthday, which was Sept. 24. Since I have moved, my paper work has moved around so I wasn’t sure. So at first I tried calling Sprint. I was at work and after being on hold for 20 minutes, I gave up. I went online and looked. I saw something that said “Ending date: Sept. 21, 2006”. Sounded about right. I ordered a new phone and service from T-Mobile to start on Sept. 21. I tried calling Sprint again to cancel my service. Again, I was put on hold for about 18 minutes, after being transfered from their horrible automatic answering service which wasted my time. So I figured it would be okay. Today I get a bill for an additional $150 cancelation fee. I call Sprint to asked what happened. The lady I spoke to was very unhelpful and said that my contracted ended November 19. I told her that I checked online under my account information and it said September 21. She said that information wasn’t online but since I no longer had the account, there was no way for me to check where I saw that anyway. She told me that they had strict guidelines and there was no way they could waive the fee. I told her that obviously I thought that was my end date because why would I end it 2 months early knowing I had a cancellation fee. She said that there was nothing she could do. I asked if she could transfer me to someone who was more helpful and she said no. I said obviously there was some kind of error here and she said there was no proof of error and even if I was on hold for a very long time I could have eventually been connected to someone who would have when the date was. She said that why would she help a customer who is no longer continuing service with Sprint. I said that even getting charged 2 months more payment would be cheaper than paying $150 cancellation fee. She said nothing. I asked her if there was nothing she could do and she said no, nothing at all. I told her that she worked for a horrible company. I have been lied to from the very beginning. Had I known Sprint was going to charge me $150 cancellation fee, I would have switched from the beginning. I have had nothing but lost and dropped calls and poor customer service. I will never, ever go with Sprint again and will post this information at every chance I can get telling people what a horrible company they are.
Why doesn’t anybody on here take responsiblity for their own actions? If you keep going over your spending limit, then yes your phone will get turned off EVEN if the bill’s not due! Learn how to manage your account and thank god you have that spending limit because you’re obviously too much of a moron to manage the account on your own.
People like you idiots will never be happy with any carrier because you don’t read your bills, you don’t stay within your minutes and you don’t read the fine print. I’ve had a cell phone for 6 years and never had a bill I didn’t understand or a problem Sprint wouldn’t help me fix because I am a rational person and only ask for credit when credit is due. A company with millions of customers WILL make mistakes. But they will also fix them IF you deserve it.
For nearly a decade, my husband and I have used Sprint for our personal mobile phones. Six years is nothing Mr. Rational and oh-holier-than-thou. I never had a to call customer service. But the very first time I did, things went to Sprint Hell.
October 4th, 2006, I went to my local Sprint store and bought a business phone. I went by myself. I gave them my business name, and my business tax ID. I filled out the contract, and I signed it. After my phone was activated I called my board members to notify them of my company cell number.
The board members wanted to know why my phone came up under my husband’s name on their caller ID. I called Sprint, (keep in mind that every time I mention calling Sprint customer service it is a MINIMUM of 40 minutes of hold time), who informed my the cell phone number and service was under my husband’s name, and only he had authority to access any information regarding the phone. Sprint Customer Service suggested I go back to my local store.
My husband and I went to the local store the next day, October 5th. I produced my paperwork. The Sprint rep said he’d fix it.
The problem wasn’t fixed. A week after purchasing my phone I talked with Sprint Customer Service every day for three days in a row. I went through 3 Customer Service reps, and 1 tech, all who couldn’t fix my problem. Exasperated I asked for a manager. (If you ask for a manager at Sprint Customer Service you automatically extend your hold time to over and hour). I got through to ‘Brandon’ who said he could help.
And help he did, until my cell phone died. It had taken over two hours to get to Brandon, and my new phone just didn’t have the staying power to make it through Sprint Customer Service hold time.
After I charged the phone, I tried desperately to get back to the only person who seemed to be able to help me at Sprint. I couldn’t find him, and he never called me back. But Sprint Customer Service said the problem was fixed.
I received my first bill in the mail. Yes, it had my business name, but it was listed under my husband’s name, not mine. I called Sprint Customer Service (remember; minimum 40 minutes), who explained that the changes to my account hadn’t been uploaded in time to go out on the first bill, but would be reflected by my second bill. I was reassured that everything regarding my business’ service was as it should be and instructed to wait a billing cycle for the corrections.
Three weeks later my husband received our personal Sprint service bill. My business phone and charges to that number appeared as well. I called Sprint Customer Service (40 min) who again assured me all was fine with both accounts and to wait a billing cycle.
Within a few days, my business phone stopped working. Since my business phone was dead, I had to call Sprint Customer Service from my personal Sprint mobile phone. But I couldn’t get through to Customer Service because the automated message that greeted me wanted to ‘update’ my phone. I just wanted customer service. In order to reach Sprint PCS Customer Service, I called Sprint headquarters in Virginia after hours, which forwards calls to customer service in Salt Lake City.
By this time, I wanted to be sure I would not have any more issues with my Sprint service. But Sprint Customer Service will not allow you to speak with a manager unless you list your issues first. After 62 minutes, I was able to speak with the manager ‘David’.
David explained that the issue with my Sprint PCS service needed to be taken up with my husband since he obviously messed up the initial contract.
I explained to David that not only could I prove that my husband wasn’t in the store with me when I initially purchased the business phone on October 4th, but that he could prove it as well. My husband and I made calls to each other using our Sprint PCS personal mobile phones during the time I was buying my business phone October 4th. I suggested he look up the information available to him and gave him our personal mobile numbers to verify the facts.
David then said he would put me on hold and try to contact the local store. Mysteriously, he disconnected me.
I called back immediately, using the same ‘through the headquarters’ method as before. ‘Tiffany’ at the Salt Lake City Sprint Customer Service Center explained that ‘David’ had gone to lunch and the other supervisor was busy. I told her I would hold and wait for one of the managers.
At 41 minutes, Tiffany came back on the line and wanted to know what problems I was having. After giving her all the information, she said she wanted to contact the local store. I stopped her, and requested she do no such thing for two reasons. First, I was disconnected at a similar suggestion last time and I was lucky to get back to the same office, and second it was after hours local time and the local Sprint store would be closed. I asked her to please just put one of the managers at her office on the line.
She ignored me. I wasn’t dropped this time, I was transferred to the local Sprint store and was greeted by their after hours recording listing their business hours.
I called back. I talked with ‘Grey’ at the Salt Lake City Sprint Customer Service office. He was very sympathetic to my situation. He even stayed on hold with me while we waited for a supervisor so he could be sure I wouldn’t be disconnected. The un-named manager he had contacted did drop us, but Grey persisted and after 42 minutes of waiting handed me over to ‘Jacobie’. Jacobie proceeded to tell me I had the wrong department and disconnected me.
I waited until the Sprint headquarters in Virginia opened. I called and explained that I wanted to speak with some one about problems regarding the Customer Service Center in Salt Lake City. I was then transferred to the Customer Service Center in Salt Lake City.
I called back to Sprint headquarters. I explained again that I wanted to speak with some one about Sprint’s Customer Service Center in Salt Lake City. I explained that they were frustrating, stealing from me, and abusive. I asked that I not be delivered back into the hands of my abusers. I asked to be given a contact that could solve a Sprint mistake and possibly look into Sprint Customer Service rep behavior at the Salt Lake City office.
I was transferred to Sprint’s Customer Service Center in Salt Lake City.
I called Sprint, November 19th, 2006, to cancel my Sprint service. They explained that I needed to cancel my service during the first billing period if I had wanted to avoid a $200 penalty. I told ‘Anette’ at Sprint their own customer service reps asked me to wait a second billing period to reflect changes to my account to clear up problems they created and never fixed.
But of course that doesn’t matter.
In summary, I have a broken phone for my business, which is in a name that has nothing to do with my business, and I am (or rather my husband is) being double billed as a business and personally. There isn’t a thing I can do about it. I will have to pay $200 in extortion if I wish to be rid of Sprint.
In the end, I will pay Sprint nearly $1,000 for abuse. I’ve put over 25 man hours in visits to the Sprint store and calls to Sprint customer service and Sprint headquarters. I never received the phone or the ‘service’ I paid for. I received grief wrapped in the frustration knowing there is nothing I can do about it but take the abuse and pay for the privilege.
If you hate Sprint so much, why don’t you pay the contract fee, if you have one and move on with your life, “GET NEW SERVICE WITH ANOTHER COMPANY”. This is insane, you have gone online to bad mouth a company that you are still paying money to, how dumb are you. I am just cracking up listening to you poor low lives that can’t afford a cell phone and blame the wireless company for your financial problems. Sweetie, get a prepaid device if you are that stressed out, or get a part time job. You are a damn joke!!!
I had a very bad experience with Sprint too. For over a year I have been receiving SPAM text messages. My phone has LED that starts flashing when those arrive, and it eats the battery fast. I have called them over and over to stop the text messaging service. Each time they claim that they have done, and then it repeats. They also refuse to send any written confirmation of the action, so I can’t have any proof. In addition they started recently to charge for each message I receive. It appears that they are providing other entities with our Sprint phone number so they can send us SPAM and Sprint to charge us. Sweat!
Well today I terminated my service. I will not recommend Sprint to anyone well except my worse enemies, well I guess that will be Sprint ;-) .
Cheers,
Boian Mitov
All I can say is I will never use Sprint again in my life. I have no respect for the people who sit here a stick up for a company with no morals. I went on a trip to Hawaii and I use my phone while I was there. I have no roaming charges and no long distances charges so I should have no charges on my bill. Well I was wrong. I got my bill the next month and it was over $1,500. I call sprint to find out what the problem was and why my bill was so outrageous. There answer was I was charged an international rate of about $3 a min. Now its news to me that Hawaii is another country. I have called Sprint 6 times now and every time they come up with some new bullshit story. They haven’t been helpful at all. They just lie to me put me on hold and the send me to someone else. I have run out of time and I guess I’m just going to have to pay them so I don’t hurt my credit score. Now for the people who say just look at your bill and make sure you understand it. Well I was pretty sure I understood my plan. No roaming, no long distance. I still don’t know how I should be charged for international charges. I can’t believe a company would be so unethical I will never ever would with such a foul company again.
I just neet to tell this to the WORLD!!!
I have not read any of the previous post yet. I’m just in tears right now and I just need to vent to people that I hope can understand my stomach renching problem with sprint. I’ve been having an ONGOING inssue with Sprint about my bills!! “Somebody in customer diservice” keeps adding on the vision package and text on my account ever so often for over TWO YEARS now! I’m the ONLY ONE that has access to my account. Almost every month I have to screen my bills and call in for them to TAKE off the vision package, which they always have to “credit” me AFTER I PAY the ENTIRE bill FIRST!!! I’ve been battling with this CRAP for TOO LONG, I cant take it anymore. I was so stupid to sign up for a second contract in June 2005, so now I’m held hostage to stay with this company for another 5 months like it or not. THIS IS SO UNFAIR! They keep telling me “I” am the one wanting the vision plan, I keep telling them NOOOO!!! I never ACCEPT or ASK for IT!! Months back a manger put up a note in my account to NOT EVER add any vision package or text package to my accounts NO matter what. But it KEEPS HAPPENING still and its always my word against theres. Today the supervisor said “You get credited all the time I dont see what the problem is”. Well, to me that’s not the only Fuc—- POINT!! Why are they keep doing this to me, why won’t they let me out the contract THEY keep breaching???? I CANT TAKE IT ANYMORE!!!!! ENOUGH! Where is the LAW???
Thank you I had to get it out.
What Sprint and other blood sucking corporations out there with plans like this Spending limit bullshit are doing is wrong and should be illegal.
These plans are all just clever accounting schemes based on preying on consumers…….
Something has to be done to stop these monsters.
I was going to rant and rave about a how much of a horrible company sprint is, but we don’t matter.
More Hate Mail for Sprint …. I had two lines on with Sprint for over 4 years, one for my wife and one for me. My wife’s phone was an add on, with NO monthly charge, and she shared my minutes. My wife’s was due to expire in August 07 and mine in March 07.
I called in January and told the rep I wanted to EXTEND my number for 2 years but my wife needed to swap due to business reasons. They told me I could not terminate my wife’s line until August without a $150 fee, BUT if I extended MY contract for two years, there would be no fee. I asked THREE times for the rep to verify this and she plainly stated that my wife could terminate and if I extended for 2 years, NO FEE. So my wife moved her phone to Cingular, I extended my contract for two years as agreed.
First bill came and there was a $150 charge for early termination!! I was absolutely pissed. Tried calls and emails to every Sprint person I could reach .. to no avail.
Just another reason why I will be leaving Sprint after this contract …
First I have to say “posted by Kim | September 26, 2006 19:02” Is a bunch of shit. Kim is a dumb B*tch. They shut off my phone and I’m not over my spending limit. The phone is a piece of junk. I can’t hear it ring most of the time. It never tells me when I have voicemails. And after having the phone for less then a month they shut it off because I was over my limit. I had not even got 1 bill yet!!! They have shut off my phone every other month. Why not sure. And all the charges for BS, I would call and have them take the internet I didn’t use off. ($15) And the next month I would have a $15 charge for SMS Messaging or something. And I’d call, the next month still there. I’d call, they would say they have no record of me calling and asking for that to be taken off. I could go on and on. I wish there was something we could do to HURT them.
Sorry the post I was pissed about with really “Posted by Smithy | November 13, 2006 19:29” Sorry kim.
I seriously just threw my phone across my fucking room 3 times. It didn’t break because it’s one of those fucking Nextel beasts that work off Sprint towers. The only thing Sprint has ever done right is offering free roaming…..but you cant even choose when to turn it the fuck on, they choose for you! Entering a building and desperately need to dial someone? Think again. The fuckers have no towers anywhere on earth I guess or they just use fucking microwaves!
You should try the *777 hotline. It used to work for me. It was supposed to be some internal trouble ticketing hotline for employees, so I’m told. Not sure if it’s still up. Give it a whirl. Who knows, they might even speak english.
FUCKING COCK GOBBLERS!!!! I hate SprintSucks more than I thought it possible to hate something. I got suckered into free roaming when I called “customer service” after
TONS of dropped calls, which are par for the course with SprintSucks. They said I had to sign up for another 6 months of service contract, and if I didn’t like it I could get rid of it and go back to month to month. I said ok, with free roaming what the hell. WTF, roaming is absolutely worthless, it never roams, and when it finslly does, the call is already dropped anyway. I call “customer service” to tell them to put me back on month to month, and they said I couldn’t do that. I asked them to listen to the recording of the call, they wouldn’t do that either. Now it is going to cost me $200 to get out of this damn contract that I singed with the devil. I’ve had 30 dropped calls this month and they won’t give me more than the minutes used, no deductions from the bill.
Fuck that, I want those lost hours of my life back when I had to deal with those jackasses. I’m at the end of my rope here, every time I call them nothing gets accomplished. Everyone I talk to that has sprint hates them, it’s just a matter of time before they tank. I’m done with sprint in August, I’m having a party and all here are invited.
FUCK SPRINT, FUCK SPRINT, FUCK SPRINT SOME MORE.
I too am absolutely fed up with Sprint. I kept getting charged a ridiculous amount of money because I didn’t have enough minutes. Okay, that one was my fault. So I upped my minutes and had to do a new contract, however, the woman who sent me to the contract sent me the spanish contract. I had no clue what it said so I hung up.
I also haven’t received a hard copy of a bill in a long time even though I have called several times to have one sent to my house. Same story every time. They’ve fixed it for me. I haven’t received one in three months.
The customer service is terrible but I do have to disagree with majority of the posts on the fact that I seem to get through to people relatively fast compared with other companies. Tonight, I spent 35 minutes on the phone with them, not because I was waiting to speak with someone but because the person I was speaking to was … well, a little off. Plus, I got transferred three times which may have taken 3 minutes for transfer.
Okay…I work at a Sprint retail store. I have Sprint service. I hate the job more than life itself! But the service I have never had a problem with even before I started working here. I understand all of your issues because I hear it everyday. But you have to know that you are going to have issues with any cell phone carrier that you get. Some people have great luck with one while another is ready to cancel their service. You can Google “I hate Sprint, I hate Verizon, I hate Cingular, etc” and you will get TONS of websites of people bitching about their service with any of these companies! You take a risk signing with any cell phone carrier. If you have real issue call 1-877-663-9203 and then hit option 2 and then option 2 again. That is Sprint’s manager hotline. They can handle issues faster and better than regular customer care. Plus they speak English! I hope that helps!
After EIGHT years with Sprint I have noticed a definite change in customer service recently. Used to be you had a problem, they fixed it. They rewarded loyalty with free add-ons like web access or vision, etc. Now, however, EVERY blasted change is conencted to a 2-year contract renewal. EVERYTHING! Washed your phone with the clothes? Need a new phone? Have earned your “$150 credit?” Well, there’s a caveat–gotta get a two-year contract. WHAT? So the EIGHT years I’ve been with you don’t prove my “loyalty?” You need to HANDCUFF a contract to me? See you’re on the “wrong” plan, getting charged too much since your usage went up now that you’ve moved across the country and make a lot more calls? Any plan change equals a new contract.
UNLESS, as it USED TO BE, you say, “Is there any way we can make this change without renewing my contract? As you can see, I’ve been with you already for 8 years. It’s not like I’m chomping at the bit to move on…”
But now I am counting down days to my contract end, writing to the CEO & sending a copy to teh FCC because their new policies are a stronghold racket bordering on harrassment. SUCKS!!!!!
Tonite it is 1:550 AM June 14th 2007. I have 5 sprint wireless phones all phones failed. I tried to get some help thru their website, all fucked up page error, I pay an average of US $210.xx per month. I am in an emergency. I am no way.
If i meet the CEO of sprint fucking idiot, i dont kow how i will react. I am with spritpcs for more than 4 years. I am fucked up so far with several incident. They hooked me so far with several lies. I woke up 2 years ago, my contract will expire in another month. PLESE DONT GIVE YOUR HARD EARNED MONEY FOR THESE FUCKERS KID TO SPEND LAVESHLY>
Thanks
I fucking hate Sprint. Worst service ever. Planned obsolescence is in their business model. If I knew I could get better service dragging their customer care person across the kiosk and beating the hell out of them, I would. And probably will now. They lie worse than Satan.
I just wanna let all of you idiots know that you are signing legally binding contracts. All of you would know this if you actually read the fuckin thing. Its not the companies fault that you are to lazy to read the paper you sign. In the future you should read the small print before you sign you idiot. Most of the people that I sell phones to ask qestions, don’t take it out on me because the person that sold you a phone fucked you without any lube.
Sprint is the worst company I have EVER had to deal with. I had them for 3 weeks only because they were so bad. Now they’re trying to bill me what I don’t owe and since I’m not with them anymore, I can’t get a person on the phone because the automated system wants s sprint ph no. and I don’t have one anymore!!!!!!!
Sprint IS Horrible!!!!!
I have a friend that is an employee with Sprint and when my husband and I decided to pick up a cell phone due to a change in our business to head out on the road 90% of the time she recommended to set up with her friends and family program with Sprint. I thought hey what a great deal $15.00 a month free phone, no contract and unlimited nights, weekends, push to talk and text messages. Not too bad. We signed up. From the moment that happened we have paid in agony for that nice little plan. They set our phone up in the wrong area code…not just one i a neighboring city or something mind you….they set it up in the wrong STATE. We call the day we get it and spend 1.5 hours on hold and get a lady who wasn’t great but descent to fix the number. After the long hold the cell battery was almost dead so we go to charge it…..it says “incompatible charger” and wont charge and powers off. We do everything we can think of but cannot get past this obvious defect. We talk to a guy at the local sprint/Nextel store that tells us that the phone was defective. He was really nice and helpful and since we are on the road a lot tells us that he will order the replacement to his store and we can pick it up from him. A few days go by and we get the new phone it works fine and we move on. Yesterday after getting home from a 21 hour trip at 2 AM we are greeted with a $300 sprint bill….the free phone that had to be replaced is now being billed to us along with a late fee even though this is the first bill we have ever received from them…how can we be late? I have spent all morning on the phone with these people and they are HORRIBLE!! the supervisor told me to sit on hold until I “gained my composure” and then transferred me back into a call queue…how can we calm down when every interaction with these people does nothing but make you want to pop a blood vessel!!!!! This may be a cheap plan because of who I know but I am paying for it. We are likely canceling this service. I would rather pay $50.00 a month to another carrier that can at least understand the basic concepts of billing and customer service. So to that end…yes they are FRICKEN FUCKERS!!!!!
VERY UNHAPPY CUSTOMER…
I have had enough of Sprint. I have been with other carriers over the years and I truly believe that sprint is the WORST I have ever seen, used or heard of. Why it is sprint can drop/cancel customers when they don’t like the customers however, as an extremely unhappy customer I can not cancel sprint without a cancellation fee. Sounds like discrimination to me and I think there should be a law suite about it. I have experienced the worst customer service ever with sprint. I am recommending to everyone to avoid Sprint at all possible cost. I would rather use two tin cans and a string then to use sprint. They have no concern about what their customers think as long as they get their money. No consideration to customers AT ALL! Services get overcharged, plan details are not FULLY disclosed, hold time for customer care is the worst I have ever see, customer care reps are rude, many of then you can not understand, phone service cuts out and they blame your phone not the service (bull crap!), web site has many issues that they don’t seem to be able to fix, plans are higher cost then most other companies currently offer, all and all, SPRINT IS THE WORST CURRENTLY AVAILABLE. I have never dealt with so many rude customer care reps that change their story, lie, and refuse to follow thru with what they tell customers.
I just finally got rid of Sprint after being with them for seven years. I was driven to the point of complete anger since my account had once again been screwed up after a verbal agreement with a manager of what would be included in my plan. The account rep that I finally got to after an hour of holding and speaking to customer service reps, laughed at me when I became irritated. When you tell them you want to get rid of the account because you’ve had it, they keep talking like you’re keeping the account. I have never been so irritated and upset in my life. They have a complete disregard for the customer. No wonder the fed. gov. dropped them for their account. I even brought up the fact that 1200 or so people were just dropped from Sprint due to what Sprint sees as excessive calls to customer service. Would they have that kind of volume if they actually offered quality service with a low margin of error?? I told them to add me to that list since I’ve waisted so many hours trying to contact them for errors that they’ve made, and that I shouldn’t have to sit on top of my cell service provider. I also informed them that I hate the fact that I’ve had to work around their schedule as opposed to my own to get anything accomplished in rectifying their errors. They assured me this time was different, and I told him that I’d heard this song and dance before. No dice, get me out so I never have to deal with this horrific kind of service again. I still have to pay the fee to end the contract, but at this point it’s worth it. I will tell everyone I know not to use Sprint. I did however get a more direct line out of them for a shorter wait time if anyone would like to try it.
I fucking hate Sprint too and now along with Nextel….I hate sprint as a whole and did wish bad things would happen. But if sprint went out of business a bunch of people and families would be out of work. I still hate fucking sprint though. The business as a whole sucks. For the past 1 year four out of five bills have been incorrect. Last month i recieved a bill for $96. Okay i admit that is not a lot of money but my plan is a $29.99 along with a %20 discount. So any who by the time I spent about 1 hour on the phone with the call agent they ended up lowering my bill to only $36. $36! –Wow thats still fucking low….and I still think the agent fucked up because it really should not have been that low. Sprint needs to clean up their act……Fuck you Sprint CEO and all the main fuckers!!!!
ahhhhhh…..I feel better. :)
I LOVE IT … I HAVE SPENT ABOUT 20 HOURS OF MY LIFE ON THE PHONE WITH FUCKING SPRINT THIS WEEK… MY SO-CALLED VACATION WEEK… while i could go on and on I have company right now so I just came down to check to see if f-ing sprint returned my e-mail yet and decided to search for F Sprint — lo and behold my saviour!
Bottom line — I recently bought 1 phone on my Sprint Bill I’ve been charged for 3… don’t want to wait EVER IN THEIR F-ING CUST CARE LINE… didn’t pay — they shut me down — over 6 years with them — called and transferred all over the planet (literally) and still no RESOLVE… I HATE THEM.. I’ll prob be back to further vent my issue but this was a nice quick vent :) … ooooorrrr :( growl
sprint fucked me so hard. their customer service lies through their fucking teeth
hahahaha…what you guys don’t get.. all of the other cell companies are JUST as bad, if not worse than Sprint…and FYI..its all the little Nextel and Sprint SERO customers that need so much attention because “they are better than everyone else” who are fucking up Sprint’s customer service
PS – READ YOUR Ts & Cs BEFORE CALLING IN AND BITCHING AT CUSTOMER SERVICE COMPLAINING ABOUT ALL THE SHIT YOU SIGNED UP FOR IN YOUR CONTRACTS…assholes
These guys are really a good case study for customer service–bad customer service. Actually years ago it went through a phase, where the service got so lousy as they grew and added accounts. Now I’m looking for unlimited minutes, but tried Cricket years ago when they were $29 in Phoenix, but they sucked wind.
I really want to feel appreciated as a customer, and I don’t get that warm fuzzy feeling at all, with Sprint. Yeppers, they suck the big one.
Now as far as changing, please help me and tell me who you really love. Which carrier rocks and makes you feel great? I’m still looking at the 5,000 min. plan with T-mobile, any opinions would help a lot.
Hey, I am a FORMER employee of Sprint/Nextel. I worked there for almost 2 years. Most of the time I was #1 in the store, and I even made #1 in the District several times. I have a very good friend of mine who works for a consumer review website. He came in with a camera and taped me talking about Bluetooth headsets. 4 days later I was FIRED!!!!!!! No warning was given at all. They said it had “violated” some company policy. I asked to see the policy, and they couldn’t even show it to me. I had PERMISSION from the SUPERVISOR on duty to do the filming. HE EVEN DID A VIDEO AND DIDN’T GET FIRED! I fought with Human Resources and lost the fight. WHAT A CROCK OF BULLS**T! What a company, huh? Get rid of their BEST rep! I busted my ass for that pathetic company to bring in business. My Store Manager even lied to me about it! She told me that a decision was made by HR to terminate me. I asked HR, and they said it was her decision. HR just made the recommendation to the manager that she fire me. The Managet was up for a promotion at the time and didn’t want her ass to lose it. Guess what? SHE GOT THE FREAKIN PROMOTION TO DISTRICT MANAGER! WHAT A BI**H!!!!!
Okay, if ANYBODY has problems with Sprint, even though I no longer work there, I would love to help you out. I know a lot of things about how they work, and what a pathetic company they are. Feel free to email me at: [email protected] – I get a lot of junk mail, so put in the subject line : SPRINT SUCKS!!!!!!
SPRINT SUCKS!!! I FUCKIN HATE SPRINT WITH EVERYTHING!!! THEY HAVE THE WORST CUSTOMER SERVICE, EVER, I MEAN WHEN I CALL CUSTOMER SERVICE I WOULD LIKE SOMEONE IN THE US TO PICK UP NOT SOMEONE IN ANOTHER COUNTRY WHO CANT SPEAK NO FUCKIN ENGLISH WHAT HELP ARE THEY?? AND TELL ME WHY I HAD TO WAIT A WEEK FOR A REPLACEMENT PHONE THEN IT GETS HERE AND NO FUCKIN CHARGER, HOW DUMB ARE THEY. I WORK NIGHTS SO ONCE AGAIN THE NEXT DAY I HAVE TO WAIT FOR THE UPS GUY TO GET THERE, HE ASKS ME DID THEY SEND YOU THE WRONG PHONE I SAID NO CHARGER, AND HE GOES YEA THEY DO THAT ALOT!!! WHAT THE FUCK?? GET REAL SPRINT SUCKS, I WOULD CANCEL MY SERVICE N A HEARTBEAT IF THEY DIDNT WANT A FUCKIN 150 DISCO FEE. AND TELL ME WHY SPRING DECIDES EVERY MONTH WHAT YOUR BILL WILL BE?? 1 MONTH ITS 60 THE NEXT ITS 80 THE NEXT ITS 112 I MEAN GET REAL CUSTOMERS MISE WELL JUST STARTING GIVING THEIR FULL CHECKS TO SPRINT B/C YOU NEVER KNOW WHAT YOUR DAMN BILL WILL BE.. MOST OF THE PEOPLE YOU TALK TO AT SPRINT ARE FUCKIN DUMB, I HAD 1 REP THAT ACTUALLY KNEW WHAT SHE WAS DOING I WISH I HAD HER NAME CUZ SHE WAS THE BEST REP I HAVE EVER SPOKE WITH. SPRINT NEEDS TO HIRE MORE PEOPLE LIKE HER. BEFORE I SPOKE WITH THIS LADY I WAS TOLD B/C OF A COMPANY CHANGING THEIR BILLING CYCLE MY CHANGES AFTER 3 YEARS FROM THE 27TH TO THE 10TH WHAT RIGHT DO THEY HAVE TO CHANGE MY BILLING CYCLE, ON TOP OF THAT I GET A FUCKIN FEE FOR 3O DOLLARS THAT THIS LADY TELLS ME I HAVE TO PAY AND I WILL BE CREDITED BACK FOR THIS IN 3 MONTHS, WHO THE FUCK WANTS TO WAIT 3 MONTHS FOR A COMPANY I DONT EVEN WORK FOR. THE LAST LADY I SPOKE WITH TOLD ME NO PROBLEM AND SHE TOOK IT OFF OF THERE.. LOL RIGHT NOW THIS IS ALL I HAVE TO SAY
SPRINT FUCKIN SUCKS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I WISH ALL THE SPRINT BUILDINGS AND CALL CENTERS WOULD BLOW UP!!!! NO MORE SPRINT WOULD BE GREAT YAYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY, AND IF YOU WORK FOR SPRINT IM SORRY BUT I WOULD NEVER FUCKIN WORK THERE, ITS YOUR CHOICE TO PUT UP WITH SPRINT BULLSHIT!!!
We don’t put up with Sprint bullshit…we put up with Sprint’s customers bullshit…
fuck those who are fucken dickwads and like to make the fucken yellow piece of shit that says power fuck up. sprint.. u r just horny bitches so FUCK U FUCK U FUCK U FUCK U FUCK U FUCK U FUCK U FUCK U FUCK U !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!@$$
Well, I HATE sPrint SO MUCH, that I have posted the only web site in the world that actually says “I HATE sPRINT” in it’s title; http://www.ihatesprint.us. I put it up because, guess what, I HATE sPRINT! My friend Lou had been on a contract with them for almost two years. She was about to get rid of the bastards. Then, one day, both of our phones were stolen. The only way we could get new phones was to sign up for another two years of hell with sPRINT. Well, now we have to go outside to use the phone. We cannot get a signal in our house. They have jacked up our records, put up trouble flags when either one of us calls in and still we have to pay the bastards. They outsource all of their “customer service” to people in India who don’t know how bad the service really is. they cannot finish a complete statement in American English. They sit there and read a script of how to “help” us. They are so STUPID that they don’t even know how useless they really are. This is just another example of how useless they are. They couldn’t help Mike Tysson punch his way out of a wet paper bag. But, they act like they are all that. What they really are is CRAP. Read all about it on my website, and join our class action law suit against them. There seem to be enough people to make them squirm. But, we must all do it together.
I just paid the cancellation fee with these FUCKING BASTARDS. I couldn’t take the pain any longer. I actually took my phone down to the local sprint call center and smashed it on their front walk way in front of sprint employees, they just laughed as I gave them the finger. I had so much anger I couldn’t sleep at night. Everything I hear here I experienced for 5 longs years. That company should be sued into oblivion for their completely horrid unethincal business tactics.
If I ever meet the CEO of sprint I’ll punch him in the BALLS!!! THAT FAT FUCK !!FUCKERS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I’ve been screwed by Sprint TOO many times.
http://ihatesprint.wordpress.com/
fuck sprint, i hope there compnay deminish one day and we recieve are reprerations!!! i hate they merged with nextel, i left cocksucking sprint years ago to be with nextel and i told them that!! well look a here a few years later and they put me right back in there stronghold, those fuckin bastards!! the rich get richer the poor get poorer!!
I HATE THEM TOO! They always send me over to freakin customer service in INDIA and then I ended up with the wrong fucking contract because the dumb fuckers kept saying ok when I asked if I had this and that on my bill because THEY DIDNT UNDERSTAND ME!!!!!!!!!!!!! I sat up there and asked those dumb bastards over 100 times if I had free fucking incoming and they said “yes” WTF?????? I kept wondering why my bill was so high and its because WOW, THE FUCKING INCOMING WAS NOT SIGNED UP FOR AND NOT FREE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! WTF ASSHOLES. I told them I WOULD not pay for those incoming min. because they sat up there and straight LIED (the English speakers) to me that I had incoming!
Told them I was leaving for verizon and I AM…as soon as this contract is up in 6 months I am outta there FUCK SPRINT AND THEIR NON SPEAKING ENGLISH TO SAVE MONEY BASTARD ASSES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
SomeChick
FUCK YOU! YOUR PROB. one of those idiots that don’t speak ENGLISH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I would never have had any issues with Sprint if the FUCKWADS who answer the customer service line spoke English or at the least understood it!! I KNOW what I signed up for and SPRINT failed to tell me that they changed the plans this year! SO FUCK YOU BITCH! Your such a chicken crap you don’t even put your real name!
But you can cuss people out who are in the right eh?
vas faire foutre a la cache!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
THE ANSWER MY FRIENDS — IS ONE WORD & REPEAT IT MANY TIMES OVER
SKYPE — SKYPE —SKYPE.SKYPE — SKYPE —SKYPE SKYPE — SKYPE —SKYPE SKYPE — SKYPE —SKYPE.
I LOVE IT. (FUCK CELL PHONES)
OMG I hate hate this company, seriously….LIARS!!!!!!!!!! They changed my plan and then lied and said they did not! I have the paperwork biatches!!!!!!!!! SCREW THEM I AM LEAVING THIS COMPANY NOW! I do not care about anything they say they are liars liars liars
sprint SUCKS!
Too many stories.
Not worthy to mention because you know it all.
I just hope that Sprint gets bankrupted and merged into AT&T or Verizon.
I ALSO FUCKING HATE SPRINT, THEY OVER CHARGE AND THEIR PHONES ARE ASS UGLY,,, I WANT TO SWITCH MY PHONE SERVICE BUT YOU HAVE TO PAY TO BREAK THE CONTRACT. THEY SCREWED UP BIG TIME WHEN THEY JOINED NEXTEL, BUT UHM, YEA I PLAN ON FUCKING LEAVING THEM BEFORE THEY CHAGRE ME FOR SUM MORE MINUTES THAT I DIDN’T USE!!!
I fucking hate sprint, and I’ve never even had service with them. My dad has been on the phone arguing with them cocksuckers since about 5:00pm, it is now after 10:00pm. They cant seem to understand that them sending a bill late, and the payment made on time doesnt give them the right to shut off his service. I am a completely mellow guy, but I could completely smash someone’s face in right now just from hearing what they are making my dad go through over a fucking cell phone contract that they cant seem to fucking understand in the first place, and they have a business liscense? + the authority and odacity to tell him his service is being shut off. oh and fuck that stupid kelley bitch up there with her stupid highschool girl ass comment. she obviously doesnt know shit about this world and will always get bent over and fucked by anyone wanting to see her insecurity. this makes me fucking sick.
Sprint is the worst phone company I have EVER dealt with.I cancelled the contract,and was making payments every 2 weeks and the STILL turned me into collections!!!!I paid them in full then a month and a half later they send me another bill for 27.58 for a disconnect and reconnect fee for phone service I no longer have!!!Customer service SUCKS!!!!STAY AWAY FROM SPRINT they are ASSHOLES!!!I had 5 phones with them and got screwed on every phone.BEWARE
I have been with Nextel since 2001. NEVER had a problem until Sprint took over. I recently purchased the new v950 renegade to replace my i580; couldn’t get a signal on the v950. Checked the coverage maps and found out THERE IS NO SPRINT SIGNAL where I live. Had my old phone turned back on in a matter of a couple hours and sent the v950 back the next day (have tracking number to prove it). They say I owe them close to $200.00 for the v950! After many hours on the phone with customer service, they say they are going to credit my bill. Of course they say it may take 2 MONTHS! I am then pissed and try to cancel my phone; they tell me about the $200.00 cancellation fee (I’ve been out of contract for over a year). They said when I purchased the v950 it EXTENDED my contract! I already sent the damn thing back (1 day after getting it! What about the 30 day trail period?)! I can afford the money so paying the fee wasn’t that much of a hardship (but what about the people who are less fortunate?). Screw them EVIL bastards at Sprint! I’ll never go back and will tell anyone who is thinking about switching over to them to read this web-site.
This is the comment thread that keeps on giving. I posted the original message years ago, but apparently the evil of Sprint never dies. Thanks for all your comments, folks!
Sprint has really done it. I worked for Verizon Wireless customer service for years, I know how cell phones work. I know all about billing and rates and contracts. I had two cards on file to pay my bills online or through the ivr without re entering my info, and I never had automatic payment set up. One night on the 22nd of feb, sprint decides to take THREE transactions from my cards. I’m a young guy, I don’t have more than 2 hundred or so dollars in my account at any given time. These random glitch transactions caused me to overdraw and also took 100 from my girlfriend’s account. We called to have the payments reversed and they kept telling me the payments were made in the IVR. I know how an IVR works, the payments were not made. After months of calls and hours with stupid ignorant people who speak in ebonics I had finally had enough. After much deliberation and bullshit I cancelled all three of my lines and was charged an etf. I currently owe about 1200 dollars to sprint. My credit is great and i will NEVER pay that fucking bill. NEVER. Sprint can go to hell.
I LOVE THIS SITE.YA FUCK SPRINT!!! THEY MONITORED MY TELEPHONE FOR THE POLICE FOR SOMETHING ONE OF MY FAMILY MEMBERS DID! THEY HAVE IRS PROBLEMS SO THE FUCKING BASTARDS TAP MY LINE TO GET INFO! FUCK THAT AND FUCK THEM ALL TO HELL!!! BEST PART ABOUT THIS POST IS I AM USING THEIR DEVICE TO POST IT! TOMORROW I WILL BE PAYING THE FUCKERS THEIR BLOOD MONEY TO GET OUT OF THE CONTRACT AND FUCK THEM!!! AFTER I’M DONE DOING THAT, I WILL BEGIN MY QUEST TO TELL MY STORY TO EVERYONE I KNOW AND DO NOT KNOW AND BAD MOUTH THOSE PIECES OF SHIT UNTIL THEIR OUT OF BUSINESS!! I HAVE HAD MY SHARE OF OTHER PROBLEMS WITH THOSE ASSHOLES AS WELL. REST ASSURED I WILL BE TAKING PLENTY OF BUSINESS FROM THEM. FUCK I ALREADY HAVE!!! WORST OF IT ALL THEY TOOK MY TRUST SO I’LL NEVER GET ANOTHER PHONE AGAIN, THAT INCLUDES A LAND LINE!!! THANKS SPRINT YOU WORTHLESS PIECES OF SHIT!!! P.S. I WILL BE HAVING T-SHIRTS AND BUMPER STICKERS MADE UP TO, TO TELL EVERYONE JUST HOW MUCH YOU ASSHOLES SUCK!!!
too many things. i hope they go out of business
I HATE SPRINT TOO!! FFS I LOST ALL MY NUMBERS WHEN THIER CRAPPY PHONE BROKE CAUSE THERES NO SIM CARD AND THIER BILLING IS REDICULOUS!!! I’VE HAD IT WITH SPRINT!!!
SPRINT SUCKS COCK, and this also includes the manager (travis) at the Sprint Store-Highlands. The address to the Highlands store is 1449 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, Ky.. I need not to go into a long, dragged out FACTUAL event that i have been, and still to this current date am dealing with. I say this based upon all the above horror stories, and complaints that i just read. Let me ASSURE each every one of you that have typed and vented yourself, that i feel the EXACT SAME WAY. Namely the manager at the above sprint store is a COWARD!!!!!!! Travis does know who i am. This so called “manager” does’nt have the nerve, and or guts to return my numerous call’s, as well as numerous trip’s of 60 miles round trip to his so called store. He never seems to be in the store when i show up to try and resolve the injustice that i feel, and believe he has incurred upon me. So this goes out to you travis, or maybe i should say COWARD!!!!! You can call me at (217)280-1506, oh, thats right, since i have left this same phone number at your office numerous of times i am sure that you already have it. Call me at ANYTIME coward, and maybe we could fix what you have plainly FUCKED UP, but until then ALWAYS KNOW that YOU ARE A COWARD in my book!!!!!!! CALL ME
sprint – pidorasy, morikony, FUCK
Dear Sprint PCS,
Fuck you, you stupid, cocksucking, backstabbing, piece of shit cell phone company!
Yeah motherfuckers are really pissing me off.
I signed up for the lowest plan they have.
200 minutes for $29.99 a month
I use maybe 50 minutes a month on a firvilous month.
I also work for ups so I get a 25% discount.
Not only have the cock guzzlers never sent me a bill under $40 but they never applied my fucking discount.
I am fed up with this bullshit. Every month I get spending limit charges and fucking sur charges. I never use any minutes at all and barely use the phone. Yet they still will not allow me to just pay the fucking $29.99 and they wont give me my godamn motherfucking discount.
I am fucking done. I am going to sprint and I am going to tell them flat out. Either you remove these charges and make my bill 29.99 or I am going to throw this fucking phone against the wall and break it into a million pieces and leave your dumbass to clean up the mess. You can shove the phone deep into your ass and you will never see one fucking dollar from me as long as I live. I am fucking pissed!
FUCK SPRINT I HOPE THOSE ASSHOLES CHOCK ON A FUCKING DICK!!!!!
FUCK YOU SPRiNT..FUCK YOUR SPENDING LIMIT PROGRAM FUCK YOUR CUSTOMER SERVICE TALKING TO REPS FROM INDIA WHEN I DONT EVEN FUCKIN UNDERSTAND THEM…FUCK THE PHONES SUCK DICK..I CAN’T WAIT TO GET A JOB AND LEAVE YOUR DUMB ASSES (AGAIN) FUCK YOU SPRINT FUCK YOU SPRINT….BITCH ASS MUTHER FUCKERS
sprint is horrible.
They offer a loyalty credit and new customers get the same deal. So what is the point of a “loyalty credit ?”
now i know where to mail all my dogs shit
So its time for me to upgrade cause i got the anytime upgrade and its been a year so its time to upgrade and guess fuckin what no more anytime upgrade its just a upgrade after 2 years with no notice ………GOD DAMNED FUCKIN SPRINT and why is your bill never what its supposed to be ?????
even without going over….I’m gonna look into doing away with they stupid assses. thats got to be some contracr breech when that was one of the reasons i went with sprint and paid an xtra fee to upgrade early now u tell me i have to wait 2 years of your crap service ../…..FUCK THAT!!!!!!!
FUCK Sprint in the fat part of there fucking ass! Had been with them for over 10 years and they decide to fuck me over. then to add to the whole fuck me over deal they say they cant let me get over 500 pictures off the picture site.
If thats the way they they treat a customer of over 10 years I hope all there towers and shit blow the fuck up and they go bankrupt!
If you delete your online profile for an individual line account, the system has a glitch that will disconnect your phone and reset your rate plan. That means that you can use your Everything Data 450 for a few days until you use your 450 minutes, then delete your profile, have a dummy blackberry pop up automatically on your account, then call back and ESN/DEC Swap your phone back into your account and restart your plan for that same cycle and get another 450 minutes.
The system will prorate your bill… but If you’re prorating the same rate plan, you are paying the same amount you were going to pay anyway, no matter how you slice or dice your bill.
In short… You can take advantage of Sprint’s website developers’ stupidity… fuck sprint as much as you want, get unlimited minutes and never go over your minutes again. : )
Your welcome everybody.
I’ll admit, I did have a small past due amount, but my new payment wasn’t due for several days. Sprint assured me that I had until this date to pay an amount that was a little over my past due amount but not even the full amount due to avoid any interuptions and penalties. What happens? A few days before this due date and the day before I planned to pay all amounts due in full, they interupt my service! Do they have the common decency to do this during business hours? Fuck no!! They do it at night time when their customer service dept. is closed and I can’t get anyone to plead my case to.. I wouldn’t be so pissed because I do feel like if I had kept up with my payments then I wouldn’t be in this predictament at all but when a rep from Sprint tells you that you will have no problems as long as you pay a certain amount by a certain date, you would think that they would keep their word! Fucking Duschbags! This isn’t the first time either. One time before my bill was unusually high because my usage didn’t meet my plan so I arranged payments with them which they were happy to do. They interupt my service almost the same way, several days before the due date and I have to find out early in the morning when I am expecting a call from my client! I call them to express my frustration and they then turn my phone back on and explain to me that their computer system will only hold these kind of payment request for a short time in their computer and need updating. WTF??? Did they tell me this when I first made the arrangment? Fuck no!! Is this really my problem?? Not really.. I guess it is though, isn’t it? I had to learn the hard way that Sprint has their head up their ass and has no empathy for the average person. Its almost as if they are just looking for ways to fuck people over!! I pay a hundred bucks a month on average for my service! If I wanted to try out one of these discount cell providers for about half the price I’m paying now what will Sprint do? Fuck me over again with their early termination fee! Kiss my fucking ass Sprint!! You suck big brown donkey dick!!!
fuck those fucking mother fuckers. they fucking suck fucking big fucking balls. fuckers. oh yeah did i mention they fucking suck? fuckers.
Well i have just sind up for sprint about 4 months ago and i have to say this shit is soo fucken fucken fucken gay!!! The service sucks and the internet speed is a joke like it is so fucken slow they said for each phone i got it was going to be 70 unlimited everything but i have to pay 410 $ for crappy signal and fucken crappy assssss survace all i got to say is sprint is a load of shit and if o try to cancel they will charge me 600 for mine and my sisters 600 each and 200 for my perants and this is each phone
Sprint Fucking Sucks Dick. No Fucking Reception. No Fucking Customer.Care. It’s pathetic. Fuck you sprint, making me pay for 4g every month and I can’t even use it. Fuck you for sucking me in to this Hell hole of a contract. I’m Fucking done. Verizon here I come.
– Sent from my FUCKING PIECE OF SHIT SPRINT PHONE.
I FUCKING HATE SPRINT THESE STUPID MOTHERFUCKERS SUCK BIG FUCKING BLACK COCK THEY ARE A LYING AND CLUELESS SHIT ASS PUSSY BITCH COMPANY. I preorded a new Samsung Galaxy 3, 16 GB on Monday as an upgrade from my Htc Evo 3D that stopped working. I went throught the entire upgrade process, and got a message thanking me for buying the new phone after I was done. I never received my phone today so I contacted customer care and had to run in fucking circles with customer service for about an hour only to find out that they never placed my order and i was already pissed, and the fucking person tells me to check news for the national launch of the goddamn phone that i should already have and not get it when everybody else fucking does.
Evo 4g charge port busted. ( A common problem for this phone) Had insurance. The guy returned the paper weight (my phone). He told me they order a used one and would call me when it arrives. Never told m eb out returning it and never called back. I threw it away since it was useless. Been over a week. Finally went to the store. Now I’m stuck without a phone. No help what so ever. Always pay my bill. That’s the thanks I get because a sprint employee doesn’t know his job.
I was able to dig my phone out of the garbage. Still doesn’t change my mind about sprint. Found a fix on YouTube. Cost is about 7.00 Better than a refurbished phone that they were going to give me.
Fuck Sprint, walked out on them back stabbing fuckers. Been a Sprint user for many years, worked there for a few – DO NOT SIGN CONTRACT! Their biggest mistake is the iPhone and 4g, Even if you do not have either you will still pay for them OH AND FUCK APPLE!
i have to fucking hard reset my phone every couple weeks because sprint wont let us buy a phone that is acualy decent and not made 5 fucking years ago and out of production. we got an good plan fairly and they are trying to get us off it by sending us shitty broken phones everytime our other shitty even more broken phones get broken beyond uses after a few weeks of uses stop fucking terrorising us sprint because we have a good plan
Sprint can kiss my ass too. I disputed charges with credit card company cause these jerks kept passing me off to “another supervisor” when I kept saying that over 50% of my calls get dropped. They say”Our technicians are working on it”— Sprint doesn’t need people working for them cause all the responses come from the same play book. Their customer service menu should just say “Dial 1 and fuck you!”
THese bastards will not get a dime from me, not for a service they cannot provide. Stand up, dispute your charges with your credit card company and keep a record of your conversations with Sprint. I recommend using their on-line chat so you can get a copy of the chat session and their fucking stupid shit. I can’t wait to see Sprint go bankrupt too!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I will be dancing in the streets.
Little do they know, I am a decision maker at two different companies and both will be DROPPING SPRING as well, they just lost 12 lines of service!!! EAT SHIT AND FUCKING DIE SPRINT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
There’s plenty of room in HELL for Sprint!!!
You have certain expectations when you pay a company for their business.
I have a phone with Sprint for a little over a year. The phone was out of warranty. Trying to problem solve I wanted to know if it would be more economical to purchase a new phone. I call Sprint customer service on October 31, 2012. I was told that I could buy a new phone and charged $225 for an early upgrade. I declined that offer. I was then told Sprint would purchase my phone for $210 then there would be a difference of $15 I would have to pay.
I said let me get this correct I can walk into Sprint and purchase a new phone for $15? She said yes, but you will also need to pay for your new phone up front. I found it ridiculous to give Sprint $225 to allow me to purchase a new phone not to mention the cost of the new phone as well. I said I can take that $225 and have my phone repaired.
November 27,2012 I went in store to pay my bill and it was unusually high. I was told to call customer service.
Long story short I was charged the early upgrade fee even after i declined it.
January 11,2013 I was told to pay the fee or have my turned off and sent the bill sent to collections. I was told that the most Sprint can offer me is a $100 credit and re-training for the rep. that i initially spoke with.
In the end I paid $125 to Sprint for asking a question. They refused me the address, telephone number, and email to corporate. I was told they will tell you the same thing. Its Sprints policy to not reverse an early upgrade and that I should be happy that I am only paying $125 instead of the $225. I am absolutely livid and also feel helpless. I am on this forum to warn others and hoping for some resolve. Someone may have actually uncovered the contact information for corporate.
I truly hate Sprint. We have recently transferred from At&T to Sprint. AT&T you could see call logs on every member of my family. You can’t do that with Sprint. Since my husband is the owner of the account, I have no permission to look at anything unless my husband gives me permission to register. So I have my own account but I can’t look at my own call logs because my husband is the owner. I hate Sprint so much and I told them too. My husband is checking all my call logs but I can’t even check my own call logs. I am so disappointed at them. I am waiting for my contract to expires so I can move back to AT&T. I hope they go bankrupt soon. Hate hate hate.
Everything I read here is completely in line with how I feel about Sprint and all the other mobile rapists. I wasn’t paying attention to my bill and now that money is tight I am looking at everything. My bill went up from 129/mo to 184/mo. Got the usual run around and the usual ass kissing. I have one month yet until my contract is up. FUCK them. I don’t care if I have to go back to a simple service flip phone. I won’t be using them. They can kiss my ass. When I get fucked, I typically like to kiss before and after. Fucking bastards.
I had four smartphones with sprint. Couldn’t stand any more of their crap. So after a month I switched to a different carrier. Before I switched, I downgraded to basic phones so that I would only have to pay $200 ETF per phone instead of $350 per smartphone. I received my bill but they still charged the $350 smartphone ETF (x4). Does anybody know if I’m within my right to do this? I will be calling them soon.
All you need to know about Sprint is, if you have an available Corporate store, ALWAYS do business with them, in person. I gave up a long time ago trying to do anything with incredibly obtuse people you get on the phone. I have severe monetary screw ups!!!
LETS START A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT! a company in America can’t be allowed to do this. Another company is attempting to purchase Sprint right now; the LEAST we can do is barrage that/those companies with emails letting them know how much criminal-sprint is hated
They blame the weather,
I have been a customer since 1997. I have been trying to get released out of my contract for a week now. I drop 37 percent of my calls at home and more at work. I do have the air raid and it
Helps a little but my drop call rate is still extremely high. I was told my signal strength is 73 percent in my area. We live in a time where this is unacceptable.
Two days ago we got extremely bad weather and my daughter after many attempts could not get a hold of me. I have her texts and plead for help. My child in danger. This occurred after trying to get out of your contract.
Now I deserve a little respect in this sensitive manner. I feel I am being held prisoner for another year with a service that works half the time. I pay one hundred and sixty dollars a month for a service that doesn’t work.
Now during the storm other people were streaming the news while I could not even send a text!!
Please I hope this finds the proper person that can help me.
I use to sell sprint at Radio Shack for over ten years. I know what is capable. Instead I have been getting the run around for a week.
I feel I am being abused!
Fucking SPRINT is fucking right!!!
After paying 12 months on a third phone for 92 year old mother who cannot, never did, use the phone, and I mean not a single minute…it is still in the box although it was mailed to me by SPRINT already activated, they refuse to cancel the remaining contract on that phone without huge cancellation fee. Nevermind I have BEEN with them for 8 years and never have paid late. I was told, “We don’t care how long the customer has been with us or how they have paid. This is our policy, no exceptions.” No attempt to make any concession with a long time paying customer whatsoever. I err, they did say that if I paid the $175 cancellation fee, I could drive the phone( a $20 throw away) to one of their stores where I would receive a $5 rebate. My contract is up August 1 and I am jumping for joy. I will fire them all by never spending another penny with SPRINT and I will NEVER return. My free time will be spent spreading the word that SPRINT cares not one iota for the customer. I have no agenda with any other carrier, don’t have any affiliations with any, just say, leave SPRINT and go with anyone, I mean anyone, other than SPRINT.
I finish my 2 year contract with two lines for iPhone 4S. They say in the beginning that phones will be yours after I finish the contract. So I ask them to unlock it they did unlock it but only for international and when I ask them to unlock it for domestic use they first said it’s not gonna happen. Call them 2nd day cause I thought maybe I got connected with some idiot who doesn’t know how to do it. Got happy cause they give me lock codes
But then they told me that we can not do anything with the unlock. U have to talk to the carrier u going to. They will help u.
Went to tmobile and they said there is nothing we can do about it cause sprint has to remove the imei tag.
Talk to sprint again and aging some idiot was on the other line said I don’t know why they give u those lock codes. There is nothing we can do.
Phone is yours so either use it with us or use it outside the USA. In other words GFYS.
I cancel my services port over my both numbers to tmobil and use the turbo sim to use my phone with them. Quite happy with tmobile now but the only thing is with the turbo sim is no 4g only 3G speed but it’s still faster than sprint 3G. Called back the sprint just to make sure if someone out there is still in his senses and this time they were actually they told me yes it can be unlocked for domestic use but as of now your services are canceled so we can’t do anything so bring your lines back to us for 90 days and we will guarantee u that we will unlock it.
WHATTHAFUCK
Fuck u sprint m never coming back to u. Actually I don’t even want to say that name.
Fuk u sprint
U really suck
He’ll ya sprint sucks.. Ya I hot unlimited talk text and data.. But ever sense they came out with the LTE my the getting on the web got about 80% slower. My signal gets so slow I hit 1x what’s up wit dat?!!! & I live where da signal strangth is strong .. The Basterds are pushing us to get LTE. So much for unlimited data.. It’ll be only 10 gigs
Wow, so much anger from so many of you. Sprint really is in trouble.
This is a good place to start. Cramming charges is the key word.
http://www.fcc.gov/complaints
Lets start a lawsuit people! Other wireless companies have lost and had to pay… Sprint is long over due.
Hello, happy 2015.
I have never heard of this website but out of rage I googled “sprint is a fucking piece of shit” and this came up. I don’t blog and I rarely leave comments on anything. However, that being said, Sprint has managed to fuel a fire deep within me that has caused this post…
Let me start by saying that I’m 16 years old and I pay for my own phone bill. I have a job but I don’t make a lot of money. I have chosen quite possibly the cheapest fucking plan available to me and still my bill ends up being at least $15-$20 more than what I fucking signed up for. Now that may not sound like much, but to someone who gets paid minimum wage and works only a couple of hours on weekends, $100 starts to seem like a real fucking scam. That abomination of a fucking company is ripping me the fuck off. I’m not sure what writing this is going to do but if some sprint-corporate-fucker every manages to stumble upon this I want them to know that I am going to do all in my power to make sure that not a god damn person I know will every sign with your complete fucked up scam of a network.
Heh, I love the story of how you found this.
I can’t believe it’s been over ten years since I posted this and it still attracts comments. It’s been in the top Google search results for variations on “Fucking Sprint” for most of that time, and I guess it’s still doing pretty well. Thanks for a chuckle. I hope you figure something out.