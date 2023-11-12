My Statement On Israel and Gaza

Almost everybody these days is making a statement about Israel and Gaza. And many of those who haven’t said anything are being attacked for “keeping silent.” I don’t need to worry about that, because nobody cares enough about what I say to call me out for not saying it.

Furthermore, even though the conflict has been going on for my entire life, the historical rights and wrongs of it are way too tangled for me to figure out who, if anyone, is in the right. I don’t even know who to trust for information about what’s happening right now. And given all that, and my poor track record commenting on foreign policy, I sure don’t have any idea how to solve anything.

Nevertheless, here’s my statement:

I just wish those people would stop killing each other.

