I’ve been following sex workers on social media for many years , and I’ve noticed a lot of escorts griping about strange first contacts from prospective clients.

I wonder if Chat-GPT can help?

Write a first contact email to a young escort to set up a date. You can leave placeholders for personal information.

Subject: [Your Name] – A Special Date Inquiry

Hello [Escort’s Name],

My name is [Your Name], and I recently came across your profile on [Website/Platform]. I was genuinely impressed by your charm, elegance, and the unique personality that shines through your photos and description. I hope this message finds you well.

I am writing to express my interest in spending a delightful and unforgettable evening with you. I understand that discretion and mutual respect are of the utmost importance in this arrangement, and I assure you that I will always treat you with the utmost courtesy and respect.

I would like to schedule a date for [Date and Time], preferably at [Location/Hotel], if that works for you. I’m interested in booking a [Duration, e.g., 2-hour] appointment. Please let me know if you have any specific requirements or boundaries that I should be aware of in advance. Your comfort and satisfaction are my top priorities, and I want to make sure that our time together is as enjoyable as possible for both of us.

As for a little bit about myself, I am a [Age]-year-old [Your Profession] with a passion for [Your Hobbies/Interests]. I believe that genuine connection and shared experiences are the key to creating unforgettable memories. I’m looking forward to getting to know you better and exploring the chemistry between us.

In order to facilitate the booking process, please let me know the preferred method of screening or any information that you require from me. I am more than happy to provide any necessary details to ensure your peace of mind and maintain our privacy.

Lastly, kindly let me know your preferred method of communication going forward (e.g., email, phone, text) and any instructions for the day of our date.

Thank you for considering my request, and I look forward to the possibility of spending a wonderful evening together.

Warmest regards,

[Your Name]

[Your Email Address]

[Your Phone Number, if comfortable]