Trump’s “Declassified” Documents

Former President Donald Trump and his supporters claim that he declassified all the documents he took to Mar-a-Lago, although they can’t quite agree how — maybe he had a standing order that all documents removed to Mar-a-Lago from the White House were automatically declassified, or maybe he just did it with his mind.

In any case, if all those documents have lost their classification, then they’re just ordinary government paperwork. Therefore…

Filed today at FOIA.gov:



Request submitted on August 19, 2022.

Mark Draughn Mailing address

[REDACTED] Email

I am requesting all documents declassified by President Donald Trump (whether individually, by standing order, or by any other means) or other authorities, or other unclassified documents, that were individually marked, or in containers marked Classified (C), Secret (S), or Top Secret (TS) with or without "SCI" marking that were seized from the Mar-a-Lago facility located at 100 S Ocean Blvd, Palm Beach, FL 33480 on August 8, 2022 and described in the Receipt for Property, Document 17 for for Case 9:22-mj-08332-BER, entered on FLSD Docket 08/11/2022, including items identified on pages 6 and 7 as

1 – Executive Grant of Clemency re: Roger Jason Stone, Jr.

1A – Info re: President of France

2A – Various classified/TS/SC1 documents

10A – Miscellaneous Secret Documents

11A – Miscellanous Top Secret Documents

13A – Miscellaneous Top Secret Documents

14-A – Miscellaneous Confidential Documents

15A – Miscellaneous Secret Documents

19A – Confidential Document

23A – Miscellaneous Secret Documents

25A – Miscellaneous Confidential Documents

26A – Miscellaneous Top Secret Documents

I’ll let you know if they release anything. Don’t hold your breath.

