Corona Dreaming

You know that dream? Where you’re at work or school or some other public place, and you suddenly realize you’re naked?

So the other day, my wife and I were at McDonald’s, and we had our food and were sitting at our table, and I went to the soda dispenser to fill my cup with Diet Coke, and as I got there, I noticed two things. First, there was a Plexiglas shield over the dispenser area. Second, as I got to the dispenser, a young girl who was approaching at the same time suddenly stopped and backed away. That’s when I realized I wasn’t wearing a mask. As I turned back to the table, I realized my wife wasn’t wearing her mask either, and neither were the people at any of the adjacent tables! Oh crap, we had to get our masks on —

And then I woke up.

Fuck. Now I’m having coronavirus dreams.

