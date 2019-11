I think by now everyone has heard that Trump had someone make him a fake Time magazine cover that he displayed in his golf clubs. And we just found out yesterday that a State Department appointee named Mina Chang has used a fake Time magazine cover to falsify her claims to prominence.

I don’t really have anything to say about that. It just reminded me of that time I was totally on the cover of Reason magazine…

(Article titles mostly stolen from @ReasonPitchbot.)

