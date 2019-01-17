God, I hate this argument:

“You lock your door because you want to know who’s coming into your home. It’s not because you hate the people outside. It’s because you love the people inside. Well, that’s what needs to be done with the USA, that’s why we have a border.”

It’s not your damned house. It’s our house. There are over 300 million people living here, and some of the people you want to keep out are people we want to let in, and we don’t appreciate you being a dick to our friends.

What really drives me crazy, however, is that people who say things like this are trying to draw an analogy to the right of home owners to control entry to their home in order to justify a restrictionist immigration policy that prevents me from inviting certain people into my home. If my prospective guests happen to have been born south of the border, immigration authorities will try to stop them from reaching my home, and if they get here anyway, authorities will enter my home against my will to remove them.

People who say things like this are using an analogy to private property rights to justify a policy that undermines private property rights.

