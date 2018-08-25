Love and Shipping Management

The other day I signed up for UPS My Choice, which will track incoming packages sent to my address. It can display a calendar of deliveries and send me alerts on my phone. I can also waive signing requirements or ask UPS to hold packages for pick up. I buy a lot of stuff online, and this sounded pretty great.

As part of the signup process, I could give UPS the names of other people living at this address so I could track their packages as well. Naturally, I wanted to add my wife, but when I tried, the UPS website said I couldn’t sign her up because she was already signed up.

I mentioned this to my wife, and she said something like, “Oh yeah. I signed up for that already. I tried to add you, but it said you were already signed up.”

I think this is our Gift of the Magi.

Related