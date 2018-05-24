GDPR Compliance Notice

I’m pretty sure the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) doesn’t apply to this website because (1) it is not hosted in the EU, (2) it doesn’t target people in the EU, (3) it’s not even a business website, and (4) fuck that Eurotrash bureaucratic bullshit.

Personal data collected: This is a normal website, meaning that it collects every piece of data you send it, including everything you type in and everything your browser sends it. If you don’t want me to have your data, don’t send me your data.

Some of the content served from this site may request that your browser send data to other web sites — everything from font and image providers to WordPress.com to Google Analytics and more. If your browser honors those requests, then it will send data to them. If you don’t want your browser sending out your data, then you need to fix your browser.

My site, like all WordPress sites, includes code written by thousands of people. I have not in any way inspected or audited it. Some of it may share your data in the course of doing what it does for this website. If you don’t want to take that risk, don’t send me your data.

Your right to be forgotten: I reject your right to be forgotten. You don’t have the right to control the data I keep in my possession. If you don’t like something about you on this site, you can ask me to change it. I might or might not do so, at my sole discretion.

Bonus statement about cookies: Of course this website uses cookies. Websites have been using cookies since 1994. Get over it.

