I normally like to post something light on Fridays, but today I have to address a serious issue. In these post-Backpage days of heightened awareness about online prostitution rings, many concerned parents are asking themselves, “How can I know if my daughter is experimenting with online sex work?”

I’ve been following online sex workers for several years now, and based on my observations, I believe I can offer some helpful signs to look out for:

Five Signs Your Daughter May Be an Online Sex Worker!

She can recite the legislative history of the FOSTA-SESTA Act and describe its effects on Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. She rolls her eyes whenever a news story mentions “sex trafficking.” She is extremely knowledgeable about internet privacy technology and can name an offshore web hosting service off the top of her head. She can explain Operation Choke Point banking regulations. She has a surprisingly vehement dislike for Ashton Kutcher, Demi Moore, Mira Sorvino, Julie Bindel, Swanee Hunt, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart, and U.S. Senator Kamala Harris.

Special bonus 6th Sign: Her favorite journalist is Elizabeth Nolan Brown.

I hope this helps.

