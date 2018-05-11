I normally like to post something light on Fridays, but today I have to address a serious issue. In these post-Backpage days of heightened awareness about online prostitution rings, many concerned parents are asking themselves, “How can I know if my daughter is experimenting with online sex work?”
I’ve been following online sex workers for several years now, and based on my observations, I believe I can offer some helpful signs to look out for:
Five Signs Your Daughter May Be an Online Sex Worker!
- She can recite the legislative history of the FOSTA-SESTA Act and describe its effects on Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.
- She rolls her eyes whenever a news story mentions “sex trafficking.”
- She is extremely knowledgeable about internet privacy technology and can name an offshore web hosting service off the top of her head.
- She can explain Operation Choke Point banking regulations.
- She has a surprisingly vehement dislike for Ashton Kutcher, Demi Moore, Mira Sorvino, Julie Bindel, Swanee Hunt, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart, and U.S. Senator Kamala Harris.
Special bonus 6th Sign: Her favorite journalist is Elizabeth Nolan Brown.
I hope this helps.
