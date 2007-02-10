Never Get Busted Again, Volume 1: Traffic Stops

I just finished watching Barry Cooper’s Never Get Busted Again DVD that the blogosphere was all excited about a few weeks ago. As it’s subtitled “Volume 1: Traffic Stops”, I assume he hopes to release more videos in the future. (Actually, he’s also released a bonus 45-minute DVD of a training video he made to teach police how to find false compartments in cars, but I didn’t get that.)
Here’s my short review: If you sometimes travel by car with small amounts of marijuana—a few joints, say—then this video will probably help you avoid getting busted.
I’m not the best person to review a DVD like this because I don’t use illegal drugs and I’ve never had drugs in my car. For all I know, everything in this video is available from other sources of drug information, such as High Times magazine. That said, there’s definitely some useful information in here, and I found it to be a fascinating insight into police thinking about drug interdiction tactics.
In the introductory segment, Cooper gives a brief description of his background. He says that after he quit law enforcement, he owned a variety of businesses—”three car dealerships, a tire shop, a limousine service, a mixed martial arts company (cage fighting) and finally CEO of NEVERGETBUSTED.COM” according to his bio page. He says that since quitting the cops, he’s tried marijuana himself and been arrested five times for various reasons.
I think Cooper is a smart guy who’s a bit of an adventurer. After he soured on the police job, he tried a few other ways to make a living, and now he’s figured out how to make a few bucks by selling his knowledge of how cops do drug busts. In addition to the money, I’m sure he love the notoriety. As a libertarian, I have no problem with that, as long as his DVD delivers the goods.
The DVD has six more chapters, the first of which is about drug-sniffing dogs. Cooper starts by cooking a pot of stew and pointing out that humans can look at the stew and see all the ingredients, but when they sniff a pot of stew, all they smell is stew. A dog can’t see well enough to identify the ingredients, but when he sniffs the pot, he can smell each individual ingredient of the stew.
This means that you can’t fool a drug dog by masking the smell. If you hide your marijuana inside a plastic baggie filled with coffee grounds and mustard, the dog will smell coffee, mustard, and marijuana, and he’ll alert on the marijuana.
Cooper goes on to explain more about drug dogs, including how to hide pot from a dog, how to trick to dog’s handler about the dog’s behavior, and how an unscrupulous dog handler can get the dog to give a fake alert.
The second chapter of the DVD discusses the best and worst places to hide drugs in a car.
The third chapter discusses how a cop builds up reasonable suspicion and probable cause for searching a vehicle. This is really what the whole DVD is about. A cop is going to keep questioning you and looking at your car as long as he thinks it’s worth his time. So the more suspicious clues he sees—rolling papers, plastic baggies, piles of rubber bands, High Times magazine—the more likely he is to keep trying to find something.
This chapter also has what’s probably the most controversial piece of advice: Don’t refuse the officer’s request to search your car. That goes against everything I’ve ever read. However, on reflection, Cooper’s argument isn’t totally insane: As former defense attorney Ken Lammers has pointed out many times on his blog, you don’t really have any effective Fourth Amendment protection against a search anyway when you’re in your car.
By refusing to let a cop search your car, you’ve all but told him that you have something to hide. You could quickly find yourself surrounded by six cops and a drug-sniffing dog, all willing to spend as much time as it takes to find a reason to search your car without your permission. According to Cooper, you’re better off hiding the drugs really well and letting the cop make a quick but unsuccessful search. That makes a kind of crazy sense, but I know people who’ve refused a search and the cop just went away.
The fourth chapter consists of Cooper driving around with a cameraman in his car, profiling the cars on the road. As a narcotics officer, he would be trying to pick cars to pull over that would give him an above-average chance of finding drugs in the car.
Cooper shows us a tricky intersection in a town where he used to work and explains that he used to sit at this corner for hours watching people drive through. First of all, they have to slow down, so he could get a good look at each car and its occupants. Second, he learned to recognize the behavior of drivers who were not familiar with the intersection, which identified them as non-locals who would be more likely to be transporting large amounts of drugs up from Mexico.
(This is one of my favorite parts of the DVD because it’s full of interesting little details about how cops think. I don’t have what it takes to be a cop—not a good one anyway—but I’m fascinated by police work. I enjoyed this video for many of the same reasons I enjoy a good police procedural mystery or an episode of The Wire.)
I’ve read a number of books about profiling of serial killers, and one of the things they talk about is staging, which is what they call it when a killer tries to disguise the nature of his crime. For example, if a woman is killed in her apartment and there’s fake evidence of an interrupted burglary (cops see enough real ones to know the difference) then investigators will assume the killer is someone close to her who is trying to throw off suspicion.
Keeping that in mind, what do you think a narcotics officer will assume about a car with a D.A.R.E. bumper sticker? Exactly. From Cooper’s examples, narcotics officers are very sensitive to anything that that seems like an attempt to manipulate them. They get suspicious about D.A.R.E. stickers, “I Support My Local Police” signs, and even Jesus fishes.
The also look for cultural signs of drug use—such as college fraternity emblems or Vietnam veterans(!)—or signs that the vehicle is carrying a heavy load or has been modified in a way that might conceal drugs. It’s clear that anything about your car that is out of the ordinary might cause an officer to make a profile stop. The key, says Cooper, is to blend in.
That can be hard if you’re a racial minority. If you’re a black guy in dreadlocks driving a car with New York plates through rural Texas, you might as well just paint “Drug Mule” on the side of your car.
The fifth chapter is more of the same, but this time it’s police videos of actual stops by Cooper, in which he explains why he made the stop, why he does the things he does, and what the subjects of the stop do wrong to make things worse for themselves.
The last chapter explains what to do if you get busted. It’s mostly the usual sort of thing you can find anywhere on the Internet: The police are not really your friends, shut up, get a lawyer.
Two bits of advice seem especially important: Assume that everything you say or do is being recorded, so don’t discuss anything with your friends in front of the police car, in the police car, or in the holding cells. Also, if you have any drugs on you when you are arrested, tell the officer right away. You don’t want to be charged with trying to smuggle drugs into the jail.
Cooper advises choosing a lawyer with a lot of experience trying cases, which sounds like good advice. He also advises always pleading not guilty and asking for a jury trial, which I suspect is bad advice. If they’ve got you good, a plea is probably better for you than a trial. Your lawyer can explain your options.
(When it comes to legal issues surrounding a police encounter, the best advice I’ve seen is in Katya Komisaruk’s extraordinary book Beat the Heat: How to Handle Encounters with Law Enforcement. There’s nothing quite like it.)
In my first post about this video, when it was just buzz on the Internet, I said I thought Cooper was a hustler looking for a quick buck, and that I’d apologize if I was wrong. I think I have to apologize a bit.
Barry Cooper may be trying to make a quick buck, but the word “hustler” carries a connotation of dishonesty that was unwarranted. Sorry Barry. Your DVD is what you said it would be.
I guess what people really want to know about this DVD is whether it’s worth $24.95 plus shipping and handling. Not for me, unless this page gets about fifteen thousand hits. But if you’re the kind of person who sometimes drives with small amounts of pot and you haven’t found this kind of advice elsewhere, then Cooper’s video is probably worth it.
Save money and share it with your friends, so they know what to do too.
Update: Loretta Nall has posted her review, and she’s a lot less impressed with the video, and downright angry with Barry Cooper. Apparently, he’s threatened to denounce her to all his fans for some of the things she’s said about him. That’s a little bit like Fab from Milli Vanilli criticizing the musical quality of a Grateful Dead concert. (Sorry if that cultural reference is too dated to understand.)
Nall knows a lot more about drugs than I do, so you should definitely read her review if you’re thinking of buying this video. (Although her review is so detailed that you really won’t have to see the video once you’re read it.) Perhaps what it comes down to is that people who haven’t learned a lot about drugs might benefit from this video, but those of you who do this for a living probably won’t hear anything you didn’t already know, and you’ll hear a few things you think are wrong.
I’ve slightly revised my discussion of the consent-to-search issue to reflect why I wasn’t as upset about it as Nall is.
Flex Your Rights has blogged a thoughtful and well-researched commentary on why Cooper’s advice to consent to searches is so dangerous.
http://www.flexyourrights.org/cooper
Hi Mark, thanks for your personal review to correspond with the release of Loretta’s review.
STEVE’S 60 second DVD on HOW TO NOT GET BUSTED IN YOUR CAR
1) Keep your car properly tagged and lights working etc
2) Drive to your supplier and pick up your product
3) Put the product into your trunk and out of sight.
4) Drive directly home
5) Remove your product and carry it into your house.
Two cents plus a nickel to your nearest DPR org…Cash only.
======
Follow the counsel of FlexYourRights on this one, imho as a 31 year Consumer of the Cannabis and prior to 1994, plenty o’ other stuff I wouldn’t want found on my person or in my car by a cop.
Originally, I was inclined not to comment further on Barry Cooper’s “Never Get Busted” video without seeing the video first. .
However, after having read the following two blogs about Mr. Cooper’s video, I did not wish to wait to see the video before addressing the following two issues here, particularly after having contacted and heard back from Mr. Cooper (as reprinted below) on these two issues:
– FlexYourRights reviewed the video, and shares my deep concern — dissent, actually — about Mr. Cooper’s recommending rampant waiver of people’s right to refuse a police “consent” search. Mr. Cooper’s purported interest is in showing people how to conceal drug crimes, whereas my interest is in helping people know and exercise their Constitutional rights, whether or not they have anything to hide.
A person may be risking more than s/he realizes when consenting to a police search. I believe it is all too common for people in a car to throw their drugs and weapons (if they have any) into another passenger’s or driver’s area of the car when a traffic stop takes place. No matter how innocent the car’s driver may be, consenting to a search risks the police finding contraband that someone else secretly left there…
See the rest of my comments at this blogposting:
http://tinyurl.com/ytyd4o
—
THIS IS BARRY
I produced a DVD that shouts aloud what cops think in secret not what people have been told for years by attorneys and good activists. The info told for years is accurate just as my DVD is accurate if viewers understand the story is being told through the lens of a cop.
Jon Katz (attorney) has a personal issue with me for reasons that are not worth posting. My conversations with him showing his unfair comments and my extended hand of friendship can be read on the flexyourrights web site. Jon still has not viewed my DVD and refused to take delivery of a DVD I offered to send. He posted this on the flexyourrights site also.
Be leery of a person who is willing to comment on something they refuse to even watch!
“Barry is trying to keep citizens out of the courtroom, not prepare them for the courtroom!”-Bobby Mims, Criminal Defense Attorney
My information is good and it works. You will love my DVD!!! Keep your eye on my site http://www.nevergetbusted.com and watch for the ABC 20/20 story about my DVD to air soon!
So far, thousands of copies sold, only four returns on my guarantee and they were all cops except one.
It’s good information.
Regards,
Barry
Mark mentioned Loretta Nall’s review. Don’t pay attention to the review it is bias. Here’s the proof:
Loretta posted this on Feb 14, 2007 on the Flexyourrights site:
“For the record, I have nothing personal against Mr. Cooper. I have a great deal of mistrust for him because of so many red flags over the last few months. I contest his assertion that we have had words in the past. We haven’t. I posted our conversations on my blog yesterday so that everyone could see that I was always polite in my queries.”
She posted this on her own web site Feb 11, 2007, three days prior to the above post:
“I don’t think his insertion of his wife into this discussion has anything to do with police psychology. I think it has way more to do with the fact that most drug policy reformers and organizations are about to take my lead and rip this fucktard to shreds. He’s scared and he is running to hide behind wifey’s skirt because he has no legitimate defense to offer regarding the questions and red flags raised.”
Barry Writes:
POLITE AND OBJECTIVE? I purposely discontinued responding to Loretta’s bias comments several months ago because I knew her own words and time would reveal the truth. I was patient and confident time would prove my sincere intentions more than arguing on the internet with haters.
I am curious what policy reformers and organizations are about to take Loretta’s lead and rip me to shreds? The Dallas NORML Chapter and the University of North Texas NORML Chapter recently sponsored my Anti-Drug-War Conference at the University of North Texas while ABC’s 20/20 was present for the story. (go to http://www.nevergetbusted.com and click on the photo of me in a suit and beret to watch the speech for free) I do and always have supported all drug reformation organizations regardless of certain individual personality conflicts between a few.
I have received several emails reporting Loretta has deleted posts on her web site that respond in my defense. A quick look at her site shows no post opposing her views. Her forum and review is bias and can’t be trusted. She should stop erasing post and allow free speech.
You can visit my updated web site, nevergetbusted.com, browse the NGM COMMUNITY PAGE and discover a map reporting where citizens are likely to encounter drug interdiction officer on the highways of America. I also added a forum where you can ask questions and your post, negative or positive, will not be deleted to slant my arguments.
Regards,
Barry N. Cooper
Mark Draughn (author of the above review) wrote this in An Open Letter to Barry found on this web site:
“Personally, I disagree with Loretta Nall’s opinion of your video,…”
Thanks for recognizing the bias Mark.
Barry
Mr. Cooper is a turn coat to all credible law enforcement officers around the world. Our purpose is to get the drugs of the streets. Mr. Cooper seems to think that helping those that break the law is ok, that the transport and eventual distribution of illegal narcotics is a secondary source of revenue to him, he is helping the criminals avoid capture and assisting them in the poisoning of our society.
“Our purpose is to get the drugs off the streets.”
How’s that going? It’s been about 90 years since the Harrison Narcotics act, so I guess you’ll be done any day now…
Actually, although I oppose the War on Drugs, I don’t necessarily think that helping drug dealing gangs evade discovery is a step in the right direction. After all, one of the benefits of ending drug prohibition is that it will take control of the drug market out of the hands of criminal enterprises.
