A familiar war in Iran

I am by no means an expert on warfare. What little I know comes from books on the general principles of war and from playing a few war games. It is the latter which are giving me a sense of déjà vu.

The war games I play are computerized versions of traditional board games where you move pieces around on a hex grid overlaid on a map. Unity of Command is a good example. These games are relatively simple while still illustrating some of the basic principles of warfare.

When I start a new battle scenario, I begin by reading the background material, noting the victory conditions, exploring the map, and studying the stats of my pieces. Then I think a bit about how to accomplish my goals, come up with a plan, and start moving pieces. Typically, everything goes according to plan for a turn or two, until the computer opponent does something I didn’t expect. Maybe a couple of strong enemy units break through my defensive forces and start trying to interdict my supply lines.

Now my advancing units have to stop, and I have to move some of the trailing units backwards to pin and destroy the enemy units blocking my supplies. Meanwhile, new enemy units have moved into blocking positions, and I’ll have to bring my scattered forces forward again to mass against them and break through. None of that is good. I’ll never capture my target enemy cities in time to meet the victory conditions.

In broad terms, the problem is that I’ve lost the initiative. I should be driving events and forcing the enemy to try to keep up. Instead, I’m stuck desperately trying to respond to enemy actions. Losing the initiative makes it a lot harder to win a war.

That’s why I find reports about the War in Iran so disturbing: They remind me of my game-playing experience. Iran’s blockade of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz seems to have caught the U.S. military unprepared. Suddenly we’re trying to rally our allies to join the fight, a step which should have taken place much earlier. Suddenly there’s talk of moving thousands of ground troops into the area, rather than having them prepositioned from the start. The U.S. military seems to be reacting to events rather than driving them.

When this happens in a wargame, I usually give up and start over. Now I’ll know that certain enemy units are better positioned or more powerful than I anticipated, so I’ll move more forces in front of them to keep them from doing another spoiling attack. That gets me further along…until I run into the next enemy surprise. And so on.

The first few times I did that, I felt a little incompetent. After all, if I had done a better job evaluating the starting conditions, I wouldn’t have been caught out. A real commander would have spent a lot more time studying the enemy and imagining the various actions the enemy could take and how to respond to them. Eventually I realized that playing the game was my way of doing that. I could plan for the battle by playing it over and over until I got it right.

Unfortunately, the War in Iran is not a wargame. There’s no starting over. All mistakes are built to last.

Obviously, my wargaming experience doesn’t make me a better military thinker than actual military officers. They are much better trained and have much more experience. In every possible way, they are better war planners than I will ever be. Which is why it’s so concerning that they are making the kinds of mistakes I would have made.

The explanation, I suspect, is that the U.S. military is weak at the top. Trump, like all civilian leaders, knows little of warfare, and Hegseth has been getting rid of top leadership in his weird quest to make the military less “woke.” Fortunately, the U.S. military is so much more powerful than Iranian forces that these mistakes have not led to outright military defeat.

At least not this time.