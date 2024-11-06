A Heartfelt Message to Donald Trump

Congratulations, Mr. Trump, on your victory in the Presidential election. Your campaign was everything I expected it to be — and so much more — and you got the outcome you so very much wanted. I found it truly stunning, in every sense of the word. My fellow Americans have spoken clearly with their votes, and I intend to give their decision all the respect it is due.

When you were first elected President, I expected you to bring the same level of gracious competency to the White House as you did to your casinos, your university, your reality show, and your retail meat business. And in this you did not disappoint.

Having lived all the way through your previous term as President, I am confident that your upcoming term will deliver the same quality of character, the same level of intellect, the same hiring practices, the same management style, and the same moral compass that made your previous term so uniquely remarkable.

The United States is filled with amazing and wonderful people. The President they deserve is one who is worthy of their greatness. The President they deserve is one who will be sane, moral, and prudent. The President they deserve is one who will deliver the greatest possible improvement in the quality of their lives. As it turns out, thanks to this election, they President they will get…is you.

My hope for the American people is that the next four years will bring them good lives, in a prosperous economy, in a country at peace. And my hope for you, Mr. Trump, is that you will swiftly, inexorably, and comprehensively get everything you deserve.

