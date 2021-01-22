Historic CDC Vaccination Data

As a very tiny bit of public service, I’ve been scraping the back-end data source at the CDC vaccination summary page, and until someone bigger and better comes along, I’m making the collected data publicly available here.

This is all running on my personal desktop PC right now, and I maintain the code in my spare time, so I make no promises, especially if the CDC changes the format of this undocumented data source.

That data source is for people who what to download and crunch the data. If you just want to see some tables and charts, the aforementioned CDC vaccination summary page has the basics. If you want to dive a little deeper, I recommend the Bloomberg vaccine tracking page.

