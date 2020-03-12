A Brief Note to the Folks at Reason

To: David Nott, President, Reason Foundation

I am in receipt of your email dated March 10, in which you say, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic,

People have inquired whether we will still host Reason Weekend in Nashville April 30-May 3. As of today, we are still planning to host the event; however, we are also making registrations for Reason Weekend fully refundable with no-questions asked. If you haven’t booked already, you can register and secure your hotel room here.



This is a time of great uncertainty for all of us. Therefore, at the end of the month, we will revisit the question of whether to defer or cancel Reason Weekend. If you hope to come to Reason Weekend but want to wait and see, please let me know. Your input will help us navigate these choppy waters.

For the love of God, cancel this thing! Have you no mercy? Have you thought this through?

I understand that us libertarians believe people are capable of making high-stakes decisions about our own lives and taking responsibility for our own actions. But do you realize what will happen if you hold this thing and even one person tests positive for SARS-CoV-2?

It will make the news. There will be endless op-eds about those silly libertarians who hate government so much that they ignored the warnings and got sick. Usage of the phrase “For a magazine called Reason…” will go nuclear! And all of us playing the drinking game will die of alcohol poisoning.

Do you want that on your conscience?

Sincerely,

Mark Draughn, Reason supporter

