Try to remember to be kind to people.

Try to remember to be kind to people.

Try to remember to be kind to people.

Try to remember to be kind to people.

Try to remember to be kind to people.

Try to remember to be kind to people.

Try to remember to be kind to people.

Sigh.

This isn’t for you. It’s for me.

